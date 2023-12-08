Princess Cruises Unveils New Dining Experience for Its New Ship

Princess Cruises is adding more love to its newest “Love Boat” when it debuts in February 2024. The cruise line announced a new specialty dining experience as a first-of-its-kind dining collaboration with world-renowned artist Romero Britto, founder of the Happy Art Movement.

New Ship Brings the Love With New Restaurant Concept

Sun Princess, the first of the new Sphere class of ships by Princess Cruises, will debut a new dining experience during its February 2024 launch. “Love by Britto” will blend Britto’s bold, colorful style with a curated menu by Master Chef Rudi Sodamin into a new artistic-inspired experience on deck 17 of Sun Princess’ aft deck.

The innovative new concept will offer a setting, artwork, and menu specifically designed to create an unparalleled dining destination, creating a boutique space for couples to immerse into “a world of vivid color, bold patterns, and heartfelt emotions.”

Transcending into a multisensory exploration and offering dishes embodying the artist’s passion, the unique experience features a seven-course, prix fixe menu, costing $149 per person.

“Love by Britto on the Sun Princess celebrates the universal language of love, expressed through Britto’s vibrant art and design, and promises to be uplifting and transformative for our guests,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “With a perfect blend of art, beauty, and soul, Love by Britto is destined to leave a lasting impression.“

What is the Menu?

With art meant to inspire love, happiness, and fun through vibrant colors, Miami-based Brazilian Britto and Sodamin’s new concept will be set to inspire the same through food and decor aboard Sun Princess.

Says Britto about the collaboration, “On the amazing Sun Princess, we’re going to celebrate love for life every evening by pairing an incredibly unique vibe along with exceptional cuisine to create a setting for everyone to indulge their senses and emotions.“

Diners will begin their experience with a flute of Champagne before being treated to an array of luxury dishes. Starters will feature delectable fare like Oysters with Champagne Pearls and Grilled Fig with Prosciutto and Roquefort. Savory soup and salad options will extend to delicacies like quail eggs, pomegranate, and avocado, as well as Asparagus and Watermelon Cocktail with Vodka.

Love by Britto

For main courses, diners can find fish selections such as Lobster Thermidor with Clams and Wild Rice and Honey-Basted Wild Salmon, with meat selections extending to Wagyu Chateaubriand Rossini and Roast Quail Farci with Truffles.



A Champagne-flavored sorbet with rose petals will cleanse the palette before arriving at dessert, with offerings such as chocolate fondue, Iced Soufflé Tahiti Vanilla and While Valrhona Chocolate with Hot Raspberries to Hot Chocolate Soufflé with Hot Bing Cherries.

Sun Princess to Feature 30 Diverse Dining Experiences

Love by Britto headlines what will be 30 restaurants and bars available on Sun Princess, with a dedicated focus on fresh cuisine and craft cocktails.

Additional offerings will include Umai Teppanyaki, the first Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant aboard a Princess ship, and the Horizons Dining Room, a three-deck-high venue serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

Sun Princess O’Malley’s Irish Pub

Sun Princess will also feature a revamped approach to its World Fresh Marketplace, a new area dedicated to casual eats, an authentic Irish pub, and two pop-up concepts from celebrity chefs Dario Cecchini and Sodamin. The ship will also feature Princess standards like Crown Grill, Sabatini’s, Kai Sushi, and Alfredo Pizzeria.

A Ship of Many Firsts

The first ship by Princess to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and the first new class of Princess ships since 2013’s debut of the Royal class, Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. It will be a 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest ship when it debuts on February 8, 2024.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Princess Cruises)

Sun Princess will sail 7- to 23-night itineraries in the Mediterranean through the summer 2024 season, including its inaugural cruise, which will sail from Barcelona to Rome.

Read Also: 10 Stunning New Cruise Ships Arriving in 2024

Stops on its 10-day Inaugural Grand Mediterranean cruise include Mallorca, Spain; Messina, Sicily; Athens and Santorini, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Naples, Italy. Guests can book one of the 2,150 cabins available on the 21-deck ship starting at $1,249 for interior staterooms.

Sun Princess will relocate to Fort Lauderdale in November 2024 to provide Caribbean sailings through the 2024-2025 winter season.