Princess Cruises Unveils Collaboration With Renowned Butcher Shop

Princess Cruises has announced that it will team up with renowned chef Dario Cecchini for "The Butcher's Block by Dario," a chic dining experience planned for the upcoming Sun Princess, launching in February 2024.

Princess Cruises and Italian chef and renowned butcher Dario Cecchini are coming together for “The Butcher’s Block by Dario,” which styles itself as an impromptu dining adventure aboard the soon-to-launch 175,500-gross-ton Sun Princess. The ship is being built in Italy by Fincantieri and should begin operations in February 2024.

“My life as an artesian butcher holds deep significance because I hold profound respect for the gift of the animal … and delectable menus sailing the world on the beautiful Sun Princess,” said Cecchini.

The Butcher’s Block by Dario will be featured on deck 9. This unique dining experience, hosted at a spacious communal table, will offer guests expertly grilled beef and steak, showcasing Cecchini’s expert culinary style and ethos. Crown Grill, also featuring menus crafted by Cecchini, will be located on deck 9, portside.

“Princess is dedicated to creating the finest experiences for guests spanning all cultures, tastes and preferences,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president, touting the line’s focus on gastronomic excellence.

Cecchini, celebrated for his compassionate approach and commitment to the well-being of animals, has sharpened his craft through eight generations of family know-how. With over 48 years of expertise, he now oversees a butcher shop and eateries in Panzano, Italy.

Furthermore, Cecchini’s innovative approach to butchering was highlighted on Netflix’s Chef’s Table, a documentary series on extraordinary chefs. He is famed for taking care of animals, as well as using recipes passed down to him from his grandmother. This butcher truly strives to utilize every cut of meat, letting nothing go to waste.

Princess Cruises’ specialty steakhouse restaurant, Crown Grill, will showcase an elegant high-end menu curated by Cecchini for passengers to enjoy.

Sun Princess’ 10-night maiden voyage, from Barcelona in Spain to Civitavecchia in Italy, is currently scheduled to depart on February 8, 2024. Ports of call include Palma de Mallorca, Messina and Naples, Greece’s Piraeus and Santorini, and Kusadasi in Turkey.

Sun Princess‘ Additional Culinary Offerings

Clearly, Sun Princess is poised to elevate its culinary offerings with new restaurants like The Butcher’s Block by Dario, along with Cecchini’s Crown Grill menus and other updates.

Additionally, guests can indulge in Italian delights at Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, a beloved Princess favorite known for its fresh-made pasta. For sushi enthusiasts, Kai Sushi serves up a contemporary sushi bar experience, while Umai Teppanyaki offers wonderful Japanese-style dining.

“From fine dining to casual and from indulgent to healthy, guests will love what the Sun Princess is bringing to the table,” said Padgett.

The culinary journey continues with The Catch by Rudi, a seafood haven curated by Chef Rudi Sodamin, Head of Culinary Arts for Princess Cruises. But that’s not all — Sun Princess will also introduce Horizons, a three-story dining room that aims to redefine the traditional dining experience with stunning views, natural light, and delectable cuisine.

Sun Princess is also setting the stage for a gastronomic extravaganza with 29 dining and lounge options. For anyone seeking familiar tastes, the Lido Deck is the go-to spot, with classic cruise fare like burgers, tacos, and cocktails on offer, while pizza enthusiasts will be able to savor tasty slices at Alfredo’s Pizzeria.

In addition to these offerings, Sun Princess will boast exclusive dining venues tailored for guests staying in suites, including the gourmet Signature Restaurant on Deck 7, which includes access to the two-story Signature Lounge on Decks 15 and 16.

Various dining options are available for other suite collections as well. Regardless of the room or suite type booked, food enthusiasts will enjoy a surfeit of restaurant choices and culinary delights throughout their voyage.