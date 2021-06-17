Princess Cruises to Resume Operations From Florida and California

Princess Cruises has released its restart plans for multiple cruise ships from the U.S. this fall. The cruise line will resume sailings out of Florida and California starting in September, covering seven Princess cruise ships.

This news comes as the cruise line has already released details on restarting operations to Alaska out of Seattle, Washington, in July. Cruise lines are making a comeback in the months to comes but with important health protocols in place. Let’s take a look at the restart plan for Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises Resuming U.S. Operations

The cruise line has been working with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a safe return this year. Finally, several Princess cruise ships will resume from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Fort Lauderdale starting from September 2021.

Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president, said:

“As we continue our return to service, it is a thrill for us to be able to bring more cruise vacation options to our travel-starved guests.”

“We appreciate the support of government and port officials who we worked closely with to make these travel opportunities available, in a thoughtful and safe way, for our guests.”

Cruises will cover many of the destinations cruisers love, including the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and of course, the Calfornia Coast. The cruise line has been heavily impacted by the global pandemic, especially after the intense coverage of Diamond Princess in Japan. Princess Cruises can now plan to put the virus in the past and move forward with health protocols in place.

Photo Credit: Mary at T-Comms / Shutterstock.com

Here are the vessels restarting cruises between September 25 and November 28, 2021:

Majestic Princess and Grand Princess : Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico.

and : Los Angeles once again provides the springboard to a variety of destinations, including the California Coast and Mexico on seven-day cruises, and the Islands of Hawaii on 15-day cruises. Also available are three- to five-day Getaway cruises to the California Coast and Mexico. Ruby Princess : Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-day Mexico cruises to the lineup.

: Sailing out of the iconic Port of San Francisco, Ruby Princess will start with seven-day California Coast cruises before adding 15-day cruises exploring four distinct island jewels in Hawaii and 10-day Mexico cruises to the lineup. Enchanted Princess : Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

: Begins with two brand new cruises from Ft. Lauderdale to start her existing inaugural season of 10-day cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. Sky Princess , Regal Princess and Caribbean Princess : From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves.

, and : From Ft. Lauderdale, guests can island hop through the Caribbean with three-, five-, seven- and 14-day cruises available in the Eastern Caribbean that visit some of the best-known beaches in the world and the Western Caribbean that allows guests to explore Ancient Mayan Ruins and the beauty of unspoiled coral reefs and underwater caves. Crown Princess: Travels to the Panama Canal, from Ft. Lauderdale on a series of 10-day cruises to this iconic cruise wonder of the world.

All the sailings will be available for passengers who are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before departure. Guests will need to show proof before boarding. Princess Cruises says that there will be adjustments to its protocols depending on local authorities in the ports. The cruise line is also minoring guidance from the CDC to make sure guests and crew members remain safe.

Princess is completing its details on many aspects of the cruise experience including dining, entertainment, and shore excursions. These are to be communicated in the coming weeks.