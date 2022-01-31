Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of its Sixth and Final Royal-Class Cruise Ship

Shipbuilder Fincantieri has officially handed over the newest Princess cruises cruise ship. Discovery Princess is the fifteenth cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet sailing in the MedalionClass of vessels and is an evolution of the Royal Class of ships.

The handover ceremony, which took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, was attended to by several high-ranking officials such as John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises, Discover Princess Captain Gennaro Arma, and Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri.

Discover Princess Joins The Princess Fleet

Shipbuilder Fincantieri has officially handed over discovery Princess to Princess Cruises. The building of the 3660 passenger cruise ship started on February 14, 2019, with the cutting of the first steel.

The ship completed her sea trials just before the holiday period on December 22, 2021. After some final details were worked out, the 145,000 gross tonnes cruise ship now officially belongs to Princess cruises.

Princess Cruises President John Padgett and Discovery Princess Captain Gennaro Arma Attend Handover Ceremony in Monfalcone, Italy. Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises.

Diamond Princess is the last of the Royal-class ships synonymous with the innovation that Princess is implementing in its fleet. Each Royal-ship has seen further development and improvements made to their designs. From Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, and Royal Princess, with Discovery Princess now the culmination of all that work.

During the handover ceremony, attended to be Discovery Princess Captain Gennaro Arma, and Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager Merchant Ships Division of Fincantieri, John Padgett, President of Princess Cruises, said the following:

“Today marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises as we officially take ownership of the spectacular Discovery Princess. We extend our immense gratitude to our long-time and trusted partners at Fincantieri, the shipbuilders of all six of our Royal-Class vessels with Discovery Princess, and look forward to welcoming our first guests to experience the beauty of the ship when they embark in just a few weeks.”

Onboard Discovery Princess

Guests will be able to enjoy the largest balconies at sea in the Sky suites, broadway shows, and experience the comfort of the Sanctuary, an exclusive adults-only retreat offering a relaxing alternative to the outdoor activities and entertainment available elsewhere on the ship.

Guests will also indulge in world-class dining options headed by celebrity chef Rudi Sodamin. Discovery Princess features a wide variety of different bars and dining opportunities, from buffet restaurants to pizza, seafood, and much more.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

All this will be available on cruises sailing along the West Coast of the United States, the Mexican Riviera, and Alaska. Discovery Princess will sail from Italy and depart on her first voyage from the Port of Los Angeles on Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from March 27 – April 24, 2022. After this, she will be sailing north to Seattle to begin a season of 7-day cruises to Alaska.

Discovery Princess, and the 14 other ships in the Princess fleet, all feature the Princess Cruise MedallionClass Vacations program. This innovative system makes life onboard entirely effortless. The program includes a wearable that guests can use for everything from payments to opening cabin doors and expedited boarding.

Guests can also track where their loved ones are around the vessel and order food and drinks anywhere on the ship to be delivered to them. The system also includes one of the fastest Wifi systems at sea, MedallionNet, which enables guests to stay connected, work remotely, post to their social media accounts, and even stream sports and movies.