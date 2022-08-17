Princess Cruises Sponsors NASCAR Racing Team

In hopes of capturing the championship title this year, Daniel Suárez’s Trackhouse Racing Team announced a new partnership with Princess Cruises that will be featured on his No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro.

As the primary sponsor, the Princess Cruises’ Camaro will race at the Watkins Glen International race in New York and the Homestead-Miami Speedway race in Florida.

Princess Cruises recently announced its partnership with Trackhouse Racing Team, as the line enters the world of NASCAR in hopes of assisting the team to win the championship title for 2022. The partnership will include stock car racing drivers Daniel Suárez and his teammate, Ross Chastain.

Suárez, the first Mexican driver to win in the Cup Series on June 12, 2022, at Sonoma Raceway in California, and Chastain have visited victory lane three times just this year. They will race as fan favorites in the 16-driver playoffs on September 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

“I can’t certainly tell you the type of trip I am going to go on this off season if we win the championship,” said Suárez. “I think everyone has heard of Princess Cruises and dreams of going on a trip somewhere special. I hope we can help a lot of people do that soon.”

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Daniel Suárez’s Trackhouse Racing Team will be racing their No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, as its second season in the Cup Series.

Trackhouse founder and team owner Justin Marks stated, “The biggest and most recognizable companies are seeing the value in Trackhouse Racing, our drivers and the sport of NASCAR.”

Marks, who brought in entertainer Pitbull as a team partner last year added, “Princess Cruises is a powerful brand and the goal of this partnership is to expose our fans to the wonders of a Princess cruise vacation and provide NASCAR fans a very cool way to travel the globe.”

In the coming weeks Princess Cruises and Trackhouse Racing will unveil a program that will enable NASCAR fans to travel its ships around the globe through its immersive itineraries.

“We are proud to partner with Trackhouse Racing and enter the NASCAR world,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“Trackhouse has been one of the most exciting and interesting teams, we appreciate and applaud Daniel and Ross’s impressive success and we look forward to showing NASCAR fans the exceptional, vacations Princess Cruises offers. We have a lot of plans that we think NASCAR fans are going to really like.”

Princess Cruises

As the world’s leading international premium cruise line operating a fleet of 15 ships, Princess Cruises carries millions of guests each year to 330 destinations around the globe on 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

In 2017 Carnival Corporation-owned Princess Cruises introduced MedallionClass Vacations using the industry’s most advanced wearable device, the Medallion, which is provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship.

Effective September 6, the cruise line will remove its vaccine requirements for most voyages less than 16 days, and vaccinated guests sailing fewer than 16 days in length will no longer have to test before boarding.

Guests five and older, sailing on voyages longer than 15 nights or sailing on full Panama Canal transits, trans-ocean, and other specific itineraries will need to take a supervised test within three days of embarkation.