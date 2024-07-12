Princess Cruises Ship Set to Arrive in Boston to Begin Inaugural Season

Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess is set to arrive in Boston on July 14, 2024 to operate a series of 7- to 17-day Canada/New England voyages through early October for the first time.

Itineraries aboard the Love Boat ship will feature ports in the Province of Quebec, the Canadian Maritimes, and in Maine and Massachusetts.

One itinerary, “Greenland & Canada,” goes farther afield, calling at three ports in Greenland, a destination that has seen a surge in popularity in recent years.

Emerald Princess (Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss / Shutterstock)

The cruise, which departs Boston on August 11, 2024, visits Nuuk, Qaqortoq, and Nanortalik, Greenland; plus Sydney, Nova Scotia; and St. Anthony and Saint John, both in Newfoundland.

“The debut of Emerald Princess for our maiden Boston season celebrates a convenient new home port for New Englanders and beyond to set sail on a premium cruise at an exceptional value, especially when compared to land-based vacations,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Princess Cruises expects the 3,100-guest Emerald Princess, which will sail 10 voyages in all, to deliver close to 30,000 cruise arrivals to Flynn Cruiseport Boston. Many of those guests are likely to explore Boston during pre- or post-cruise stays, and book city tours and other excursions.

“We appreciate Princess Cruises’ continued support as each Emerald Princess visit will provide substantial economic impact in both revenue and jobs throughout Massachusetts and New England,” said Lauren Gleason, chief administrative officer and interim port director at the Massachusetts Port Authority.

“It is our longstanding partnerships with renowned cruise lines such as Princess Cruises that solidify our position as a premier east coast port and tourism destination,” Gleason added.

In addition to the epic Greenland itinerary, Emerald Princess, a Crown-class ship that entered service in 2007, will sail 7-day itineraries calling at Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Portland or Bar Harbor, Maine. Cruises depart on July 14, 21, and 28, 2024; and August 4, 2024.

Some departures include Bar Harbor while others are slated to call at Portland. The limited visits to Bar Harbor, formerly a staple destination on Canada/New England cruises, are likely due to newly implemented daily caps on cruise arrivals to the destination, which is home to the renowned Acadia National Park. The cap of 1,000 cruise guests per day is meant to protect the environment and ease over-crowding.

Emerald Princess also will sail five 10-day itineraries between Boston and Quebec City, calling at Portland, Saint John (for the Bay of Fundy), Halifax, Sydney, Charlottetown, and Saguenay.

Emerald Princess to Deploy to Florida in Fall 2024

Following her deployment to Boston, Emerald Princess on October 17, 2024 will sail to her winter homeport of Port Everglades (Fort Lauderdale), where she will sail 12-day Panama Canal and Costa Rica voyages. Along with a visit to Puerto Limon, Costa Rica, the sailings feature port calls in Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, Grand Cayman Island, and Panama.

In March 2025, the ship will sail a transatlantic cruise to Europe, and be based in Southampton for a summer series of 12- to 16-day sailings in Northern Europe and the British Isles.

Guests booking Emerald Princess’s Canada/New England voyages can choose from two inclusive packages, Princess Plus and Princess Premier, which offer services and amenities such as WiFi, beverages, gratuities, fitness classes, and other options that provide savings of up to 65% versus buying the packages piecemeal.

Several other cruise ships will sail Canada/New England cruises from Boston in summer and early fall 2024, including Holland America Line’s Volendam and Zuiderdam; Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem and Norwegian Jade; Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse; Royal Caribbean’ Jewel of the Seas; and Windstar Cruises’ Star Pride.