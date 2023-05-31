Princess Cruises Ship Revises Itinerary Once Again

Just shortly after informing guests about multiple itinerary changes due to ongoing maintenance that required slower sailing speeds, Princess Cruises has now let guests onboard Sky Princess know that they will, in fact, be able to visit one of the originally scheduled ports after all, though on a different day than initially planned.

Sky Princess Alters Itinerary Again

Guests aboard the current sailing of Sky Princess, a 7-night roundtrip Norway and Denmark sailing that departed Southampton on Saturday, May 27, have had multiple changes to their itinerary.

Due to “scheduled maintenance of one of our diesel generators, which is taking longer than expected,” the majority of the ship’s itinerary was changed, with the call to Skagen, Denmark cancelled and Zeebrugge, Belgium substituted instead. The planned visits to Oslo and Copenhagen were also changed slightly, with Oslo shifted to a different day and port time in Copenhagen reduced by four hours.

Sly Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Tenreiro / Shutterstock)

Now, the call to Skagen, Denmark has been added back to the itinerary, albeit on a different day and for a different time window than the original schedule. Guests onboard received a letter to alert them to the change.

“We have been working hard to reinstate our original ports of call and I am happy to report that we will indeed call to Skagen, Denmark as originally intended, rather than Zeebrugge, Belgium,” the letter explained. “Our call to Skagen is now scheduled for Thursday, June 1 from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.”

Because the itinerary was initially changed due to generator maintenance, it seems now as though that maintenance has been completed and the ship may able to resume sailing as the originally planned speeds. It is also possible that reshifting the itinerary has made the visit to Skagen possible for local port schedules, even at reduced sailing speed.

“Thank you once again for your understanding,” the letter concluded. “On behalf of the officers and crew of Sky Princess, we look forward to continuing to serve you on our voyage together.”

The letter was signed by Captain Marco Fortezze, Master of the Sky Princess.

Visiting Skagen

On the original itinerary, Skagen was to have been a port visit on Wednesday, May 31, from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. While the day of the visit has changed, the length of time in port remains the same.

The onboard Shore Excursions team is working on tour options for Skagen, and guests will be able to book tours onboard once they become available, either at the Shore Excursions Desk or through the Princess Medallion Class app.

Sky Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: P.Cartwright / Shutterstock)

Located on Denmark’s northern tip, Skagen has a rich fishing and maritime history as well as amazing points of interest that showcase multiple cultural influences, from the Skagen Art Museum to the Odde Nature Center, Bangsbo Fort, and the Jutland Resistance Museum. Top shore tours include options for exploring the region by foot, bike, or bus, depending on what guests wish to see.

The Royal-class Sky Princess is currently homeported from Southampton, offering a variety of Baltic, Scandinavian, Norwegian Fjord, and Mediterranean sailings through August 2023. In early autumn, the ship will offer several Canary Islands sailings as well as a special Canada/New England itinerary from Southampton.

In November, Sky Princess will reposition to Fort Lauderdale, where the ship will begin offering a diverse winter season of Caribbean sailings visiting top destinations such as Grand Turk, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Cozumel, Belize, and more.

The 145,281-gross-ton vessel can host 3,660 travelers, with 1,300 international crew members providing amazing service no matter what the itinerary.