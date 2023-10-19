Princess Cruises Ship Marks Maiden Visit to New Zealand 

Princess Cruises’ Royal Princess has visited New Zealand for her inaugural appearance, joining the ranks of four more Princess vessels (five in total) scheduled to visit the country this year.

Princess Cruises in New Zealand

The 142,229-gross-ton Royal Princess made her debut in New Zealand on October 19, 2023, as the ship prepares for a busy summer season (summer in the southern hemisphere) in the region.

Additionally, four other Princess vessels are slated to visit the country this summer as well. Together, these five ships are expected to welcome more than 100,000 visitors to this stunning island nation.

“Royal Princess set new standards for premium cruising when she was launched and continues to turn heads wherever she sails around the globe,” said Stuart Allison, a Princess Cruises’ Senior Vice President.

The Royal Class Royal Princess — constructed by Fincantieri in Italy in 2013 — is anticipated to generate nearly $150 million in revenue (along with the line’s other ships) for the country over the summer.

“Overall, Princess Cruises will make a total of 186 calls to New Zealand ports over the next six months…” Allison added. “…if Princess was a country, we’d be the 4th biggest source of visitors to New Zealand over the past 12 months.”

On October 18, Royal Princess made its inaugural visit to Tauranga, marking the first of three new ports of call it will visit in New Zealand. After its premiere in Auckland, Royal Princess will sail for the Bay of Islands, approximately 150 miles away, where it will make its maiden call on Friday, October 20, 2023.

Royal Princess’ recent arrival in Auckland concludes its inaugural 28-night transpacific voyage, which kicked off in Vancouver, Canada, in September 2023. The transpacific sailing also included stops in Seattle, Hawaii, as well as several different islands in French Polynesia.

Five Princess Ships Ready for Kiwi Summer Season

Over the next six months, New Zealand’s ports will be graced by the magnificent Royal Princess (designed to accommodate 3,560 guests), plus four other ships in the Princess Cruises’ fleet.

Royal Princess will embark on three round-trip cruises from Auckland, along with a series of trans-Tasman voyages departing from Sydney, Australia.

The Tasman Sea is a marginal sea in the Pacific Ocean, between eastern Australia and western New Zealand’s North Island, named after the Dutch explorer Abel Tasman.

While the luxurious Royal Princess navigates Australasian waters, other vessels, like Grand Princess, which arrived in Auckland’s harbor on October 17, 2023, will explore the region as well.

Coral Princess is scheduled to visit Auckland on October 21, while Majestic Princess will dock in the city on October 30, 2023.

Anointed by Her Royal Highness Catherine, Princess of Wales, in 2013 in the United Kingdom, Royal Princess comes with a storied heritage. Notably, the late Princess Diana had the honor of christening Princess Cruises’ first Royal Princess back in 1984.

Princess Cruises Shifts Pricing Strategy, Favors Early Bookings

Anyone planning to book a cruise aboard the Royal Princess in New Zealand, or with any of the company’s other ships around the globe, should note that Princess Cruises recently made some changes to their pricing structures.

Princess Cruises has revamped its pricing model, eliminating last-minute discounts but maintaining deals for early bookings. This new approach includes a price match guarantee that allows passengers to secure attractive rates without specific sailing dates.

This pricing shift aligns with the trend of travelers planning their holidays well ahead of time. By offering competitive rates right from the start, consumers will be able to benefit from more flexibility and discounts when they book oceangoing getaways.

This new strategy is a boon for anyone planning to sail around the waters of New Zealand aboard a world-class cruise ship, as it permits more time to plan such an amazing trip without the stress of last-minute arrangements.