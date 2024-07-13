Princess Cruises Sets Guinness World Record for World’s Largest Pizza Party

Princess Cruises has set a new Guinness World Record for the “World’s Largest Pizza Party.” The event, which took place on July 12-13, 2024, took place onboard 16 ships on three continents across eight time zones.

The record-breaking feat involved passengers consuming over 60,000 slices of pizza prepared by the cruise liner’s chefs. The event involved 6,512 pounds of dough, 3,417 pounds of flour, 2,323 pounds of cheese, and 1,393 pounds of pepperoni slices.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, expressed enthusiasm over the accommplishment, saying, “Princess is about delivering great experiences, and there is no more important element than pizza. While Princess has long been known for having the best pizza at sea, we decided to take it up an entirely new level with legendary Tony Gemignani and also set a Guinness World Record title in the process.”

Princess Cruises set Guinness World Record for World’s Largest Pizza Party (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Princess Cruises’ event bested the previous record holder for world’s largest pizza party set on January 21, 2023. That event took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma by World Pizza Champions and consisted of 3,357 people.

The cruise line’s entire fleet can accommodate 50,580 passengers, including 4,310 passengers on its largest ship, the new 177,882-gross ton Sphere-class Sun Princess, currently in Barcelona as it spends its summer in the Mediterranean.

Callie Smith, an adjudicator from Guinness World Records confirmed the cruise line’s accomplishment. She added, “There was great excitement on board as Princess Cruises set a Guinness World Record title for the World’s Largest Pizza Party at multiple venues.”

The achievement adds to Princess Cruises’ accolades, which include a previous Guinness World Record for the largest marriage vow renewal ceremony in 2020 where 1,443 couples re-tied the knot onboard three Princess Cruises ships.

Pizza Party Introduces Partnership with Pizza Chef

Princess Cruises’ achievement was a brilliant marketing strategy to introduce a new partnership with Chef Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion, reality TV star, author, and top-rated pizza chefs.

“The best pizza at sea just got better!” Princess Cruises posted on its social media. “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with 13-time World Pizza Champion, Tony Gemignani. We’re attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the ‘Largest Pizza Party’ at sea to celebrate.”

Gemignani, who operates over 30 restaurants, including his flagship Tony’s Pizza Napletana and Slice House by Tony Gemignani, also has four Guinness World Record titles of his own for World’s Longest Pizza, Most People Tossing Pizza Dough at Once, Largest Pizza Base Spun in Two Minutes, and Most Consecutive Pizza Rolls Across the Shoulders in 30 Seconds.

Tony Gemignani

Gemignani provided recipes for three of his signature pizzas and created two exclusive pizzas for the cruise line’s record-breaking act. The new pizzas feature ingredients like Soppressata sausage, hot honey, agave pesto, and fresh goat cheese and will be featured options aboard Princess Cruises.

The new pizzas will debut at Alfredo’s Pizzeria specialty pizzeria on the Sphere-class Sun Princess, which operates 30 restaurant and bar venues, including several with other celebs like Love by Britto, The Butcher’s Block by Dario, and Makoto Ocean.

Gemignani’s pizzas will be rolled out across the fleet this summer and will also be offered at Gigi’s Pizzeria and the complimentary Slice locations found on the cruise line’s Lido Deck.

It will also join the menus of Sun Princess’ sister ship, Star Princess, currently under construction at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy and slated to join the fleet in 2025.