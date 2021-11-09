Princess Cruises Releases Update on its Newest Cruise Ship

It’s an important time for Princess’ newest ship Enchanted Princess with sailings about to begin from Florida, the naming ceremony date announced, and the first look of some venues aboard the fifth Royal-class cruise ship.

With the newest Princess Cruises ship about to kickstart cruises from Florida, the cruise line has provided a first look at the vessel and announced when the vessel will be christened.

The vessel is the fifth in the Royal class and joined the fleet during the suspension of operations in 2020. She’s also a MedallionClass cruise ship bringing all the latest high-tech experiences.

“Introducing our newest ship – Enchanted Princess – is a significant milestone for Princess and we look forward to the first guests experiencing all this gorgeous ship has to offer,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Enchanted Princess is our seventh ship to enter service since the global pause, signifying our successful path forward, with many loyal and new guests ready to sail with us and our teammates ready to deliver meaningful and memorable vacations at an incredible value.”

Take a first look on board along with some words from Princess Cruises President John Padgett and Princess Cruises Fleet Commodore Nick Nash:

Enchanted Princess is a vessel that brings a quarter-sized, wearable device that enables touchless experiences for guests, such as delivery anywhere onboard, locating loved ones, and contactless embarkation. There’s also MedallionNet that offers the best WiFi at sea, making sure guests can stay connected to the family at home.

With Enchanted Princess being the fifth in the Royal-class, she’s evolved with expanded venues and features. Found onboard are the new luxury Sky Suites that were first introduced on sister ship Sky Princess in 2019. There are more al fresco dining options than any other Princess cruise ship with 25 bars & restaurants, two deep-tank pools, the Rock Opera show, and nightly live jazz.

Enchanted Princess Atrium (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Enchanted Princess to Begin Cruises from Florida

The vessel will welcome the first guests aboard on November 10, when the new ship departs on her inaugural voyage from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The ship will sail 15 10-day Caribbean itineraries from Florida, with the first sailing including a call at the cruise line’s private island of Princess Cays, St. Thomas, Dominica, Curacao, and Aruba before returning to Fort Lauderdale on November 20. Enchanted Princess will head over to Europe following the Caribbean cruises.

Enchanted Princess Crew (Photo Credit: Princess Cruises)

The naming ceremony for the new princess cruise ship will take place on December 13, 2021, and will be broadcast online. Further details on the event are still to be revealed.

Enchanted Princess is 145,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,660 along with 1,346 international crew members. Keep checking Cruise Hive as we’ll be keeping readers updated on when the ship begins cruising on November 10, 2021.