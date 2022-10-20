Princess Cruises Releases New Holiday Dining Menus

The 2022 holiday season onboard Princess Cruises will host an array of new gourmet dining options, including an enhanced gourmet Thanksgiving menu.

Princess Cruises’ culinary arts team, led by Chef Rudi Sodamin, has unveiled the Princess Cruise Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus, a first-time series of inspired fare available in the main dining rooms throughout the fleet.

The Line’s New Holiday Menus

The Princess Cruises’ fleet-wide main dining rooms will now host a range of new menu options, including a Thanksgiving feast featuring five entrees, meaningful foods of Hanukkah, delectable Christmas dishes from traditions around the world, and a New Year’s Gala menu.

Guests sailing during the 2022 holiday cruise season will get to experience a whole new holiday dining selection fleet-wide, unveiled this week by the Princess culinary arts team, led by Chef Rudi Sodamin.

The Princess Cruise Culinary Collection of Holiday Menus will host a new four-course Thanksgiving menu with choices of five entrée options, including caramelized sweet potato, brussels sprouts, and whole cranberry sauce.

Chef Rudi Sodamin

The head of Culinary Arts for Princess Cruises, the Austrian-born Rudi Sodamin stated, “Growing up in a large family, holiday meals were always extremely important to me and a source of excitement and anticipation. But it wasn’t until I was an adult and went to work at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel in New York City that I learned about the American tradition of Thanksgiving where food is the undisputed star of the show.”

“The imaginative and innovative new Thanksgiving menu honors cherished holiday traditions while also introducing some exciting fresh options that we hope can become new favorites.”

“Collaborating with our talented team of culinary artists on this menu has been a meaningful and memorable. This year will be a totally stress-free holiday as we’ll do all the shopping, cooking and clean up too,” Sodamin added.

Its new series of inspired fare will be available through dozens of sailings to ports of call around the world, as each ship recognizes the American Thanksgiving holiday on November 24 no matter where guests happen to be in their itinerary.

Sami Kohen, Princess’ Vice President of Food and Beverage, stated, “The entire Food & Beverage staff sees this new Thanksgiving menu as an opportunity to go the extra mile in impressing our guests.”

“Princess has always done a great job taking the stress out of the holidays and making each holiday special for our guests, and with this new Thanksgiving menu, we have elevated the experience to a whole new level,” Sami Kohen added.

Alongside a juicy whole-roasted turkey, Princess Cruises’ Thanksgiving menu will offer a decadent selection of trimmings such as apple sage dressing, giblet gravy, and additional Vegetarian-friendly choices.

Vegetarians will have their own selection of festive options, including homemade potato gnocchi with roasted butternut squash and sage in a light Champaign-parmesan cream or the grilled vegetable mille feuille with roasted red pepper sauce.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Additionally, the menu selections will have grilled jumbo shrimp and seared sea scallops in combination with a tomato-caper beurre blanc and a pineapple-glazed ham spiked with cloves served in a pineapple-bourbon sauce, serves with mashed yams.

New soup menu items will include Roasted Pumpkin Soup with toasted almond oil and pumpkin seeds and Chilled Carrot Dill Soup with cranberry coulis.

To top it off, the feast will conclude with specialty-themed desserts such as traditional Pumpkin Pie served with whipped cream, Cinnamon Apple Pie a la mode, Sugar-free Strawberry Napoleon served with mascarpone cream, and Bourbon Pecan Pie a la mode.

Princess Cruises Culinary Highlights

Princess Cruises is known to offer a wide range of specialty dining options fleet-wide and has recently become the only cruise line to offer an authentic gelato experience at sea onboard three of its cruise ships.

The gelato available onboard Discovery Princess, Sky Princess, and Enchanted Princess has received the Italian quality status certification, Ospitalità Italiana, now awarded to the Italian-certified onboard gelato shops.

Princess Cruises has also detailed its newest premium all-inclusive package, Princess Premier, including top-shelf drinks, unlimited Wi-Fi, specialty dining, gratuities, and photos.

As it became available this past June 2022, the new premium package provides convenience and value to guests, at $75 per day per guest and allows guests to save more than 50 percent compared to when purchasing the amenities separately.

The line also introduced a “Wild for Alaska Seafood” dining menu to its ships sailing in the Last Frontier this past summer, an industry first offering options of locally-sourced dishes in partnership with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood, and Alaska Leader Seafood.