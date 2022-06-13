Princess Cruises Offers The Chance to Win a Custom Porsche With Its Livery

When it comes to all-electric cars, there are worse to be handed free of charge than a 2022 Porsche Taycan. And that car is exactly what Princess Cruises is offering guests in its latest sweepstakes.

Guests can enter the sweepstakes through several different manners, all related to the cruise line’s MedallionClass cruise ships.

New Porsche In MedallionClass Sweepstakes Competition

A new sweepstakes competition set up by Princess Cruises and its latest partner, the Porsche Club of America, is offering guests the chance to win a 2022, one-of-one, customized, all-electric Porsche Taycan.

The customized high-performance electric vehicle has been decorated with the cruise line’s iconic seawitch. Similar to the design featured on the bow of every Princess ship.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

“Like a Princess MedallionClass cruise, a Porsche Taycan is a technological masterpiece that delivers a unique and truly emotional experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“There’s no better way to build on the excitement of our new partnership with the Porsche Club of America than by putting a Princess and Porsche enthusiast into the driver’s seat of a sensational new luxury sportscar to create a priceless experience.”

Porsche will specially customize the Porsche Taycan in question. The car features a BOSE surround sound system, 20″ Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels, an interior in black/limestone beige, three years of 30-minute DC charging sessions with Electrify America, and much more.

Guests Can Enter the Competition from June 13 Onwards

The sweepstakes will take place from today, June 13, onwards. The contest will run through November 30, 2022, and is available only to residents of North America, except residents of Quebec, Canada.

Guests can enter the competition in various ways. By sailing on a Princess MedallionClass cruise between June and November 2022, purchasing a Princess add-on package, making a MedallionPay shoreside purchase, or by simply getting OceanReady between June and November 2022 for any future voyage.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

An upgrade from Princess Plus to Princess Premier between June and November 2022 will also give one entry, but it does not require sailing in the same period, so even an upgrade for 2023 will count.

Entry into the sweepstakes is also possible by entering personal details on the princess website. The winner of the sweepstakes will be drawn on December 15, 2022.

Princess MedallionClass

Over the last years, Princess Cruises has been heavily marketing the MedallionClass ships. And for good reason. Princess has been taking technology onboard its ships to the next level. Through a wearable medallion and the MedallionClass App, guests can expect a much more personal service than previously possible.

One of the major draws for guests is OceanNow. Through a combination of the app and the wearable medallion, guests can order food and drinks anywhere onboard and have them delivered. The Medallion will tell the guests exactly where they are, so there is no need to remain in the same place.

Other benefits include the fastest WIFI at sea with download speeds of 12 Mbps and up, and upload speeds of 1.8 to 2 Mbps, faster boarding with OceanReady, locating friends and family anywhere onboard the ship with the app, and contactless entry and payments with the Medallion.

Those are just a small selection of Princess’s options with the Medallion-Class ships, which have been rolled out to all ships in 2021.