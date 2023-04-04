Princess Cruises Offers New Dining Experience for Passengers

Wine lovers and cruise aficionados can rejoice! Princess Cruises has just announced that they will be cooperating with Caymus Vineyards to offer their patrons special Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinners onboard Princess ships sailing through North American and Alaskan waters. These dinners will become available toward the latter part of April this year.

In further Caymus Vineyards wine news, the Caymus Vineyards and Princess Cruises also plan to extend these Winemaker Dinners to the entire fleet by the end of May 2023.

Gourmet Shipboard Cuisine Paired with World-Class Wines

If the robust and rich flavors of the very popular Cabernet Sauvignon red wine appeal to your wine palate, Princess Cruises’ Winemaker Dinners, which will be held in the highly sought-after Crown Grill restaurant, should please you to no end. These gourmet, multi-course meals will come in at around $140 per head.

This wine and food initiative has come about as a result of Chuck Wagner’s extensive knowledge and expertise in the winemaking industry. Chuck was still only a teenager when he founded his vineyards with his parents in the 1970s. He is now the proprietor and chief winemaker of the acclaimed Caymus Vineyards, situated in the wine-growing region of Napa Valley, in California.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Caymus Vineyards Winemaker Dinners will consist of a five-course menu, meticulously curated to match the distinct flavors of Wagner’s wines. The dinners will be able to accommodate a maximum of 12 guests and will be offered several times per cruise—depending on how long the ship is out to sea.

The Carnival-owned Princess Cruises first introduced the Winemaker’s Dinner on Royal Princess in 2013, as part of the ship’s dining rooms. Since then, even more ships have featured the dining experience.

A Personal Approach to Wine and Meal Curation

“We have an appreciation for family, friends, delicious food, and great wine, along with the many connections between them,” Wagner commented regarding his new dinner and wine partnership with Princess Cruises. Waged also praised how Princess nurtures “deeper relationships” with its patrons through curated, communal dining experiences on board their ships.

The cruise line’s culinary staff have been collaborating with Wagner to curate multiple-course meal plans that will, naturally, be impeccably paired with an assortment of wines chosen by Chuck Wagner himself.

Read Also: Can You Bring Food On a Cruise and How Much?

Besides the renowned Caymus Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, dinners can and will feature a variety of other offerings from Wagner’s wineries. Some of the wines of note include the Sea Sun Pinot Noir, the Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, and the Emmolo California Sparkling wine, along with others, all expertly paired with the meals to enhance the flavors of every single dish.

California Vineyard Shore Excursions

Along with the new Winemaker Dinners, Caymus Vineyards will also revamp the wine menu for Princess’ Crown Grill seafood and chop house.

Voyagers will also soon have the chance to explore Caymus Vineyards in Rutherford, Napa Valley, and Caymus-Suisun Winery in Suisun Valley, California, via special shore excursions. This is another great “wine” option, should guests need even more viticulture adventures apart from their wine-themed dinners at sea!