Princess Cruises Offers Best Deal Ever on All Sailings

This is the season for all sorts of shopping deals and incredible savings, and eager passengers shopping for a cruise deal can’t do any better than the Best. Deal. Ever. from Princess Cruises. Brought back for a limited time, this special offer is the line’s best sale of the year and includes a variety of amazing bonuses for outstanding value.

Best. Sale. Ever. Returns to Princess Cruises

The Best. Sale. Ever. is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda, and the District of Columbia, and applies to all cruise and cruisetour bookings.

This gives guests who are ready for amazing travel the best possible value-loaded options covering the more than 150 itineraries Princess Cruises offers, including sought-after destinations like the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the Mexican Riviera, and more.

This includes sailings on the newly named Enchanted Princess, the newest ship in the Princess fleet, as well as all eight Princess Cruises ships currently sailing and the additional ships that will be returning by spring 2022.

Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive

Available on all cruise and cruisetour bookings, the Best. Sale. Ever. offer includes huge savings on different perks, with a value of at least $695 on a 7-day cruise. Guests booking this incredible offer will receive:

Drinks: The Premier Beverage Package – This package will be applied to guests 21 years or older and includes hand-crafted cocktails, wine, beer, fountain soda, specialty coffees, and more. Guests under age 21 will receive the Premier Coffee & Soda Package as an alternate, which includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

– This package will be applied to guests 21 years or older and includes hand-crafted cocktails, wine, beer, fountain soda, specialty coffees, and more. Guests under age 21 will receive the Premier Coffee & Soda Package as an alternate, which includes a variety of non-alcoholic beverages. Unlimited Wi-Fi – Unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi offers land-like connectivity for guests to make video calls from anywhere on the ship, share their vacation experiences in real time with friends and family on social media, and stream sports, movies, music, and videos. Wi-fi will automatically apply when guests sign on to activate their device and applies to all guests in stateroom (up to four devices).

– Unlimited MedallionNet Wi-Fi offers land-like connectivity for guests to make video calls from anywhere on the ship, share their vacation experiences in real time with friends and family on social media, and stream sports, movies, music, and videos. Wi-fi will automatically apply when guests sign on to activate their device and applies to all guests in stateroom (up to four devices). Crew Appreciation – To ensure the crew are taken care of, too, Princess will cover crew appreciation and gratuities on guests’ behalf, so guests will not be surprised with daily gratuity charges appearing on their onboard accounts.

– To ensure the crew are taken care of, too, Princess will cover crew appreciation and gratuities on guests’ behalf, so guests will not be surprised with daily gratuity charges appearing on their onboard accounts. Stateroom Location Upgrade – Offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, upgrades are subject to capacity and apply for like-to-like stateroom types (interior to interior, oceanview to oceanview, balcony to balcony, and mini-suite to mini-suite). Guests can choose their preferred location within their stateroom category. Not offered in the suite category, and sailings 66 days or longer are not eligible.

– Offered on a first-come, first-serve basis, upgrades are subject to capacity and apply for like-to-like stateroom types (interior to interior, oceanview to oceanview, balcony to balcony, and mini-suite to mini-suite). Guests can choose their preferred location within their stateroom category. Not offered in the suite category, and sailings 66 days or longer are not eligible. Specialty Dining – Every meal feels like a royal celebration at Princess’ amazing restaurants. Vouchers for all guests in the stateroom will be delivered upon embarkation and are not redeemable for cash. Guests must dine at the same time in the same reserved seating.

This offer will run from December 15, 2021 through March 2, 2022. This gives enthusiastic cruisers to take their time to make the perfect travel plans, or even to book multiple voyages as they get back to cruising.