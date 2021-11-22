Princess Cruises Offers 24 Amazing Holiday Options for Families

With COVID-19 vaccinations now available for ages 5 and up and many families looking to reconnect this holiday season, Princess Cruises is offering a range of exciting itineraries to bring families together for the ultimate festive celebrations.

These holiday getaways will not only offer amazing destinations to explore, but will feature classic festivities to highlight the holiday spirit onboard each ship.

8 Ships Offer 24 Holiday Cruises

Princess Cruises is pleased to offer 24 different holiday sailings across 8 ships in its fleet, departing from homeports in Florida and California. These roundtrip cruises range from 5-14 days, and include:

Departing from Fort Lauderdale:

5-day Caribbean Getaway with Cozumel aboard the Regal Princess, November 24-29, 2021

5-day ’80s Themed Cruise Caribbean Getaway aboard the Regal Princess, November 29 – December 4, 2021

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Kitts aboard the Caribbean Princess, November 28 – December 5, 2021

7-day Western Caribbean with Mexico aboard the Sky Princess, November 27 – December 4, 2021

14-day Caribbean East/West Adventurer aboard the Caribbean Princess, November 28 – December 12, 2021

10-day Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean aboard the Emerald Princess, November 29 – December 9, 2021

10-day Southern Caribbean with Curacao aboard the Enchanted Princess, November 30 – December 10, 2021

7-day Western Caribbean with Bahamas aboard the Caribbean Princess, December 19-26, 2021

7-day Eastern Caribbean with St. Kitts aboard the Caribbean Princess, December 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022

8-day Southern Caribbean with ABC Islands aboard the Regal Princess, December 21-28, 2021

8-day Eastern Caribbean with Tortola aboard the Regal Princess, December 29, 2021 – January 6, 2022

10-day Southern Caribbean Medley aboard the Enchanted Princess, December 20-30, 2021

10-day Southern Caribbean with Barbados aboard the Sky Princess, December 18-28, 2021 or aboard the Enchanted Princess, December 30, 2021 – January 9, 2022

10-day Panama Canal aboard the Emerald Princess, December 19-29, 2021 or December 29, 2021 – January 8, 2022

11-day Southern Caribbean with Aruba aboard the Sky Princess, December 28, 2021 – January 8, 2022

Departing from Los Angeles:

7-day Mexican Riviera aboard the Majestic Princess, November 27 – December 4, 2021

7-day Classic California Coast aboard the Grand Princess, November 28 – December 5, 2021

5-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway aboard the Grand Princess, December 30, 2021 – January 4, 2022

7-day Mexican Riviera aboard the Majestic Princess, December 22-29, 2021

10-day California Coast with Cabo San Lucas aboard the Grand Princess, December 20-30, 2021

10-day Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez aboard the Majestic Princess, December 29, 2021 – January 8, 2022

Departing from San Francisco:

10-day Mexican Riviera aboard the Ruby Princess, November 27 – December 7, 2021 or December 17-27, 2021

10-day California Coast with Cabo San Lucas aboard the Ruby Princess December 27, 2021 – January 6, 2022

Holiday Activities With Princess Cruises

Each of these holiday sailings will offer different festive fun onboard, including the Holiday Wishes variety show for the whole family to enjoy, as well as a Menorah lighting, a whimsical Ugly Sweater Contest, family gingerbread house making and snowman making competitions, holiday-themed crafts and card making, a holiday family movie night, and a classic ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas reading.

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of Year to Connect with Family and Celebrate the Holidays at Sea

Special holiday programming will be running on stateroom televisions, including a fireplace channel, and guests sailing over New Year’s will ring in 2022 with a festive countdown party and a champagne toast.

Shelley Wise, vice president of integrated marketing, said “This holiday season, take a real vacation with Princess Cruises where everything is done for you from cooking and cleaning to activities and entertainment, allowing for more time to connect and create lasting memories with loved ones.”

In addition to the fun holiday features, guests will also enjoy all of Princess Cruises’ traditional cruising amenities, including world-class dining, exciting entertainment, luxurious pampering, and more. MedallionNet, the best WiFi at sea, will help keep cruisers connected with friends and family back home so everyone can share the special moments that make holidays memorable.

Health Protocols for Holiday Cruises

Princess Cruises holiday sailings are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. All vaccinated guests must also produce a negative, medically-observed COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of their embarkation on all Princess sailings.

Guests also need to complete health questionnaires in the MedallionClass app within 24 hours before their sailing and undergo enhanced pre-embarkation health screenings prior to boarding. Enhanced sanitation, air filtration, and contact tracing are practiced on each ship to ensure the safety of guests and crew members, and face masks must be worn in certain public areas.

More information about Princess Cruises’ health protocols is available on the CruiseHealth page of the line’s website.