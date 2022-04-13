Princess Cruises Offering Unprecedented Savings on Alaska 2022

With the first full Alaska cruise season since 2019 ready to set sail later this month, Princess Cruises is offering amazing deals with on fares booked by May 3, 2022, with the “Summer on Sail” promotion.

All Alaska 2022 cruises and cruisetours are included in the sale, and with cruise ships scheduled for the region, there are many options for cruisers eager to visit the Last Frontier.

Amazing Deals on Amazing Itineraries

Princess Cruises “Summer on Sail” promotion is offering up to 40% off fares for Alaska, including 12 different itinerary options across 140 departure dates aboard six spectacular ships. Sailings are available from four different embarkation ports – Seattle, Vancouver, Anchorage (Whittier), and San Francisco, giving guests plenty of options for outstanding getaways.

With these incredible savings, Alaskan cruises have never been more affordable, with rates under $500 per person based on double occupancy.

Fare discounts are available on all Alaska sailings, and apply to the first two guests in each stateroom. Final rates vary depending on sailing date, stateroom selected, and other factors.

Six Princess Ships in Alaska

Princess Cruises is positioning six vessels in Alaska for the summer sailing season, each with unique features and amenities to appeal to a wide range of passengers, from seasoned travelers to cruise novices and from couples and families to solo travelers, group cruises, and more.

The line’s newest ship, the Royal-class Discovery Princess, will debut for her inaugural Alaska season, offering 7-night Inside Passage itineraries from Seattle. She will be Princess Cruises’ largest vessel in Alaska this year, with a passenger capacity of 3,660 at double occupancy.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

The slightly smaller Crown-class Crown Princess will also be sailing from Seattle with the same Inside Passage itineraries as Discovery Princess, visiting Victoria, Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan, and Skagway.

Discovery Princess will offer Sunday departures, while Crown Princess will set sail on on Saturdays.

Three ships will offer 7-night “Voyage of the Glaciers” itineraries – the Royal-class vessels Royal Princess and Majestic Princess, as well as the smaller, more intimate Grand-class Grand Princess.

These itineraries can be combined for a 14-night roundtrip from either Vancouver or Anchorage, or enjoyed as one-way northbound or southbound voyages. Together, these three vessels can bring more than 9,700 passengers to Alaska each week.

The Crown-class Ruby Princess will offer a total of 14 longer 10-night Inside Passage itineraries sailing roundtrip from San Francisco, a convenient embarkation port that allows for more days at sea to enjoy the ship. This vessel has a double-occupancy capacity of 3,080 passengers.

Added together, all six of Princess Cruises’ vessels can welcome nearly 16,500 guests to the Last Frontier each week, offering truly outstanding experiences to everyone visiting this bucket-list destination.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

New for 2022 Experiences

As guests worldwide are eager to experience Alaska, Princess Cruises has created a range of new experiences for its guests to enjoy, such as celebrity guest speakers Professor Amy Butcher, award-winning author of “Mothertrucker: Finding Joy on the Loneliest Highway in America,” and Tom Kizzia, renowned Alaskan author, and journalist, including “Pilgrim’s Wilderness – A True Story of Faith and Madness on the Alaska Frontier.”

The cruise line is also introducing its location-based “Wild for Alaska Seafood” initiative featuring an extensive menu rotation of fresh Alaska seafood dishes, along with destination-inspired cocktails and curated premium wine pairings.

Popular guest-favorite experiences such as Alaska native speakers, whale watching tours, “Cook My Catch” fishing excursions, and “Puppies in the Piazza” with Skagway’s newest sled dogs visiting aboard the ship will also be offered throughout the season, bringing outstanding memory-making opportunities to every guest.