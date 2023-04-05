Princess Cruises Offering Passengers a Unique Chance

Passengers who book a voyage on the Emerald Princess, with a capacity of just over 3,000 guests, will be given a rare chance in the spring of 2024 to witness the last significant total solar eclipse taking place in North America until 2044—a whopping 20 years later.

The Emerald Princess’ Modified Solar-Eclipse-Inspired Sailing Schedule

To let passengers soak in the wonders of a full solar eclipse, Princess Cruises will switch up its sailing schedule for the Emerald Princess in April 2024, slated for travel along the Mexican Riviera after leaving Los Angeles, then heading through the Panama Canal into the Caribbean.

The cruise line has decided to modify the schedule of its 15-day Emerald Princess cruise in April 2024 due to the sell-out of the Mexican Riviera cruise aboard the Discovery Princess, which is also set to take in the total solar eclipse.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

This special “eclipse” Emerald Princess voyage, currently going for $1,699 per person, will stop at multiple locations along the Mexican Riviera, and destinations in the Western Caribbean (after traversing the Panama Canal).

Viewing the Solar Eclipse Aboard the Emerald Princess

Lucky Emerald Princess guests will be able to ooh and awe at this rare total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024, after convening on the upper decks of the ship. Drinks and snacks commemorating the viewing will also be provided.

Fred Cink, a former army pilot and a man well-versed in astronomy, will help curate the viewing. Passengers will also be able to don special glasses, provided by the team organizing the event, which will offer everyone onboard a safe way to look directly up into the heavens, and the eclipsing sun.

Total Eclipse (Photo Credit: KellyGra / Shutterstock)

This total solar eclipse is set to last for approximately 4 and a half minutes as the shadow emerging from Earth’s moon engulfs parts of the North American continent. Observing the eclipse from the water, away from bright city lights, should only add to the quality of the viewing experience.

The Emerald Princess is scheduled to encounter the 2024 total solar eclipse somewhere between Cabo San Lucas and Huatulco, along the western coast of Mexico.

A Rare Opportunity

John Padgett, Princess Cruises’ president, speaking about the eclipse-themed voyage, said, “This rare occurrence in the cosmos is sure to wow millions but only the smallest fraction will ever experience this phenomenon via the ocean…Princess thrives on ensuring our guests have authentic experiences that sometimes become once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

If you miss the 2024 total eclipse in April, you’ll have to wait until 2044 if you’re living or traveling in North America for another one. You can always head to the North Atlantic, near Greenland and Iceland, for a total eclipse experience that will last just over two minutes in length—but that event won’t take place until August 12, 2026.