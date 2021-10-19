Princess Cruises Offering Half Price Cruises for First Responders and Medical Professionals

Now that Princess Cruises has already brought some ships back into service in the U.S., the cruise line is offering half-price cruises for all active first responders and medical professionals in gratitude for their service.

Half Price Cruises Through February 2022

The cruise line is putting all active first responders and medical professionals first by offering a 50 percent off promotion on select cruises from North America through February 2022.

Those who want to take advantage of the half-price cruises will have to go through a verification process online. Details will be collected from now to October 31, with validated offers emailed on November 3, 2021. The deadline for the discount is December 31, 2021.

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude to the first responders and medical professionals who have been our heroes caring for people in need day in and day out and continue to inspire everyone around them,” said Shelley Wise, Princess Cruises vice president integrated marketing. “We hope this special offer affords the opportunity to get away with their loved ones to reconnect and relax on a real vacation.”

San Francisco, California (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

The select cruises on offer depart from California and Florida. Sailings are from Los Angeles and San Francisco to the Mexican Riviera and the California Coast and Caribbean itineraries from Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Can Also Enter Sweepstakes

First responders and medical workers can also enter sweepstakes from Princess Cruises. The cruise line is offering a chance to win a cruise for two people. Entry can be made online between October 18 to 13, 2021, with the winner drawn and notified on November 1, 2021.

The grand prize value of the sweepstakes is $2,500.00, based on a 7-day Eastern Caribbean cruise, balcony stateroom for two with drinks, wifi, and crew incentive included with Princess Plus. The discount and sweepstakes is only available to U.S.-based first responders and medical professionals.

Cruise ship sailings are only available for fully vaccinated guests and have received their final dose at least 14 days before departure. A test must also be taken within two days before departure. All proof of vaccination and a negative test result will have to be displayed before being allowed onboard.

Also Read: Three More Princess Cruise Ships to Restart Operations in the U.S.

So far, three Princess cruise ships have resumed operations in the U.S. Grand Princess and Majestic Princess have resumed out of Los Angeles. Emerald Princess also restarted from LA but will shift to begin cruises from Fort Lauderdale in Florida at the end of October. Enchanted Princess also resumes sailings from Fort Lauderdale in early November 2021.