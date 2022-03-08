Princess Cruises Names Madrina of Discovery Princess Cruise Ship

Princess Cruises has announced that one of its own has been honored as madrina of the line’s newest Royal-class ship, Discovery Princess. In a press release on March 8 – International Women’s Day – the cruise line shared that Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak is now the vessel’s ceremonial madrina.

Discovery Princess Godmother Announced

The ceremonial role of a cruise ship godmother – madrina in Spanish – is awarded to influential women who make a difference in their communities, fields of expertise, or as a role model for others. Terri Cybuliak has done just that, making a difference in the Princess Cruises community as an expert in guest services and hotel management, and being a role model for the Princess Cruises crew members under her guidance.

Cybuliak first joined Princess Cruises in 1998 as a Junior Assistant Purser on the original Crown Princess. As Hotel General Manager, she helped launch Majestic Princess in China in 2017 and was heavily engaged in the planning of that Royal-class vessel.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Today, Cybuliak is serving aboard the Sky Princess, the fleet’s current flagship, where she became the first female Hotel General Manager at Princess to launch a newbuild from a shipyard and is overseeing a staff of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department.

“Terri embodies the Princess Cruises spirit and culture of being a team player, forging strong relationships, learning from her colleagues, and mentoring her team to perform at their highest level,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “With gratitude, we proudly honor Terri as the Madrina of our new Discovery Princess, recognizing all of her incredible contributions over her 24-year career with Princess.”

A native of British Colombia, Canada, Cybuliak has traveled with Princess Cruises to all seven continents in the course of her career.

“I am honored to be the Madrina of Discovery Princess. This is a culmination of not only my achievements but also those who have supported me and influenced the leader I’ve become,” said Cybuliak. “Princess has afforded me the opportunity to travel the world and I am forever grateful for these experiences.”

Discovering Discovery Princess

Discovery Princess deserves such a dedicated madrina. The ship is the sixth and final vessel in the popular Royal class, and was officially delivered to Princess Cruises on January 28, 2022, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.

Despite being the last in the class, however, Discovery Princess still provides an array of innovative new experiences for eager guests. The Sky Suites feature the largest balconies at sea, with sweeping 270-degree views.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Guests can also enjoy ultimate comfort at the exclusive adults-only retreat, The Sanctuary, or get pampered at the Lotus Spa. Younger passengers will love the Sports Court as well as dedicated spaces for youth programs.

For culinary refreshment, Discovery Princess guests can delight their taste buds at the Chef’s Table Lumiere, Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria, the Salty Dog Gastropub, and more, including such sweet treats as gelato from the onboard gelateria or indulgent discoveries through the Chocolate Journeys program.

Discovery Princess is currently making her way to the Port of Los Angeles to sail a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages in March and April, with both 5- and 7-day itineraries available.

She will then head up the Pacific coast on April 29 to reposition to Seattle to begin a season of 7-day Inside Passage Alaska cruises. During the 2022 season, Discovery Princess will be the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region, and in September, she will return to her homeport in Los Angeles.