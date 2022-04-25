Princess Cruises Names Godparents For Its Newest Cruise Ship

Continuing on the theme of the vessel, Princess Cruises has named the godparents for its newest cruise ship, Discovery Princess. For the past seven years, the cruise line has been bringing the spirit of exploration and discovery to its vessels through the Discovery at SEA program.

With four celebrities from several of Discovery Channel’s lineup of tv-stations, the naming of Discovery Princess will be the highlight of the partnership between Discovery Channel and Princess Cruises.

Four Celebrities Become Godparents For Discovery Princess

Princess Cruises has chosen four different people to be the godparents for its newest cruise ship, Discovery Princess. Fitting the name and the partnership between Discovery Channel and Princess Cruises, all four are celebrity presenters of popular shows on one of the Discovery channels.

Randy Fenoli, star of TLC’s ‘Say Yes to the Dress’; Chef Alex Guarnaschelli, star of Food Network’s Alex vs. America; Adam Savage of Mythbuster fame; and Page Turner, the host of hit HGTV-show ‘Fix My Flip,’ have been chosen to serve as godparent to the newest ship in the Princess fleet.

John Padgett, Princess Cruises president: “Bringing together these four experts and personalities to name Discovery Princess for the launch of our newest ship is an exciting moment for Princess. Our impressive godparents, who represent the best in food, style, wonder and exploration, bring their imaginative and inspirational talents together to celebrate this momentous occasion. We look forward to exploring what we all can do together in the future.”

The four celebrities are not the only godparents of Discovery Princess. Princess Cruises announced last week that Terri Cybuliak, the Hotel General Manager onboard Discovery Princess, has been named Madrina of the vessel.

Madrina is a ceremonial role that Cybuliak received for being a role model for the Princess Cruises crew members under her guidance. The naming ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on April 29.

About Discovery Princess

Discovery Princess is the fifteenth cruise ship in the Princess Cruises fleet of MedallionClass ships. The vessel is the sixth of the Royal class, which has seen significant evolutions since the first Royal-class cruise ship, the Royal Princess, was launched in 2013.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The 145,000 gross-ton cruise ship has space for 3,660 guests. The contracts for the purchase were signed in 2017 with the shipyard, Fincantieri, and the build started in earnest in 2019. She has been operational since March 27, when she set sail on her first voyage from Los Angeles, California.

After the naming ceremony in Los Angeles on April 29, the ship will head up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship sailing in the Alaska region.

Sailing from Los Angeles, Discovery Princess will call in San Francisco, Victoria, British Columbia, and arrive in Vancouver, Canada, on May 4.

After a four-day sampler cruise to Ketchikan, the newest Princess cruises ship will sail on her first full Alaska cruise on May 8. She will call in Ketchikan, Tracy Arm/Endicott Arm, Juneau, Skagway, and Victoria, British Columbia. Discovery Princess’ Alaska season ends on September 18 when she heads back to Los Angeles.