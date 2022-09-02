Princess Cruises Launches The Love Boat Sale

Carnival-owned Princess Cruises announced its newest sail promotion, The Love Boat Sale, beginning in September and running through October 31, 2022.

This offering will apply for cruise and cruisetour bookings in 2023 and beyond on itineraries sailing Mexico, the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, the California Coast, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and Canada/New England.

Princess Cruises’ The Love Boat Sale

As the second most popular cruise line based on net value, Princess Cruises knows how to appeal to cruisers and will now offer discounted fares at an enticing value via The Love Boat Sale.

Beginning September 1, guests sailing January 1, 2023, and beyond will have access to The Love Boat Sale, which highlights the cruise line’s past connection to “The Love Boat,” as the line’s Pacific Princess was notably filmed as a backdrop for the popular television series.

Debuting on CBS on October 5, “The Real Love Boat,” an upcoming reality dating adventure inspired by the show, will also be set onboard a Princess ship, Regal Princess, further adding to the name choice for this promotion.

Image Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The sale will run until October 31, 2022, offering incentives such as a $100 shore excursion credit while booking with Princess Plus or Princess Premier and will be available to guests 21 years of age and older from the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Bermuda.

This new collection of cruise deals could include drinks, Wi-Fi, and crew appreciation if booked with the line’s Princess Plus inclusive program, but it may not be combined with other offers or promotions.

Read Also: Princess Cruises Introduces New Stateroom Upgrade Bidding Program

In addition, Plus Beverage Package options included in this promotion will only be valid for guests who are 21 years or older, and those younger and booked under Princess Plus will receive the Coffee and Soda Package, without refund for the difference.

The Love Boat promotion will apply to the first two guests in a stateroom but will not apply to singles or third/fourth-berth guests.

The Love Boat Aboard Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises was made famous by the American television series, “The Love Boat,” featuring Pacific Princess, German-built in 1971. The popular romantic comedy/drama series aired on ABC from 1977 to 1986, with a final episode on February 12, 1990.

The Love Boat Cast (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

The ship, originally built for Flagship Cruises as the Sea Venture, sailed from Long Beach and San Diego, California, to the west coast of Mexico during this time frame, carrying up to 600 passengers.

As one of the highest-rated and longest-running shows on television, “The Love Boat” core cast christened the Regal Princess in 2014, bringing back memories for fans.

Princess Cruises retired Pacific Princess in 2002 and sold it for scrap in 2012, but in 2019, Sky Princess eventually took over as the line’s flagship, with a larger guest capacity of 3,660.