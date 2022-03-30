Princess Cruises Launches Seafood Dining Experience for Alaska Sailings

Adding another layer of immersion to its Alaska itineraries, Princess Cruises is introducing a “Wild for Alaska Seafood” dining menu to its ships sailing in the Last Frontier this summer. These locally-sourced dishes will not only bring a unique taste of Alaska right to passengers onboard every ship, but will also support Alaskan economies and culture.

Princess Cruises Introduces “Wild for Alaska Seafood” Initiative

In an industry first, Princess Cruises is planning exclusive menu options featuring locally-sourced, sustainable seafood dishes aboard its six ships sailing in Alaska for the 2022 summer season. This culinary program is an enhancement to the cruise line’s award-winning North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood on board and ashore to immerse guests in all things Alaska.

“We take our role as the leader in Alaska cruising seriously and as such we’re always looking for new ways to enhance our guests’ experience, both on board and ashore, while helping them gain a deeper appreciation of this incredible cruising region,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Guests are going to love these one-of-a-kind dishes that showcase the unique culinary offerings that add an exciting new dimension to our Alaska vacations.”

‘Wild For Alaska Seafood’ With New Menus and Events Debuting Spring 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

The “Wild for Alaska Seafood” program will offer 30 distinctive Alaska seafood dishes with featured items every night in all main dining rooms. Additionally, ships’ specialty restaurants will also offer featured seafood dishes along with their regular menus.

“Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a whole new range of Alaska seafood regardless of where they’re dining that evening,” said Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess who spearheaded this new initiative.

Dining options will vary in different ports of call, and will also change based on what is locally available throughout the season. Some of the deliciously decadent choices include multiple varieties of Alaska salmon, including King (Chinook), Sockeye, and Coho, as well as wild Alaska cod (caught by hook and line only), halibut, rockfish, Dungeness crabs, wild spot prawns, and razor clams.

“When it comes to cruising in Alaska, more people choose Princess than any other cruise line, and now we’re making the experience more authentic and memorable with fresh new seafood choices and culinary events not found anywhere else,” said Sodamin.

“We created our exclusive ‘Wild for Alaska Seafood’ program to celebrate its rich fishing heritage and fascinating local culture. Our goal is to showcase Alaska’s deliciously diverse seafood as well its history allowing guests to truly immerse themselves in this awe-inspiring natural wonderland,” he continued.

Photo Credit: Enrico Powell / Shutterstock

Princess Cruises developed the program in partnership with Pacific Seafood, Alaska Seafood, and Alaska Leader Seafood, all of which are committed to environmentally responsible practices and are among the best-managed, most sustainable fisheries in the world.

“It is our responsibility to serve our oceans through an unwavering commitment to sustainability, being stewards in our local communities, and leaders in sustainable fishing practices,” said Frank Dulcich, president and CEO of Pacific Seafood. “We are proud to partner with Princess in a mission that aligns with ours in serving sustainable, wild Alaska seafood, and the healthiest protein on the planet.”

Unique Drinks and Local Brews

In addition to the fresh, local menu options, Princess Cruises is also introducing destination-inspired cocktail experiences to indulge guests’ taste buds. Flights of Alaska spirits sourced from local distilleries will be available, as well as inventive cocktails such as “Creamy Cinnamon Moonshine,” “Glacial chilled Martinis,” and hand-picked, premium wine pairings to go with Alaska seafood dishes.

Sailing Alaska With Princess Cruises

Six Princess Cruises’ ships will be sailing in Alaska this summer, including the new Discovery Princess. A total of 145 departures are available from late April through mid-September, with 14 different itineraries ranging from 4-12 days. Four departure ports are available to give travelers plenty of options for their Alaska getaways – Anchorage, Seattle, San Francisco, and Vancouver.

Regardless of which sailing guests choose to explore Alaska, they can be assured of a once-in-a-lifetime experience aboard Princess Cruises, one that allows them to truly discover, enjoy, and immerse themselves in the Last Frontier.