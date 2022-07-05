Princess Cruises Launches New Stateroom Entry Experience

The newly released stateroom entry prizes aboard Princess Cruises’ entire fleet turn every MedallionClass stateroom entry into a chance to win a variety of new prizes. Prizes vary but include a chance to win up to $100,000 in cash.

New Stateroom Entry Prizes

Princess Cruises is now proving a fleet-wide door panel game offering, Princess Prizes, following the successful pilot onboard the 112,894-ton Caribbean Princess.

Princess Prizes is activated every time an adult guest accesses their stateroom using their Medallion. Every adult stateroom entry provides the chance to win a prize including shipboard credits, wine tastings, Chef’s Table dinners and even free cruises for two for the next decade.

The Princess Prizes door panel game and end-of-voyage prize offerings will take place between June 25, 2022, and December 31, 2022.

The innovative stateroom entry prize options through Princess Prizes enhances the guest experience and provide extensive touch-free offerings to all MedallionClass guests onboard.

“Princess Prizes takes our guests’ MedallionClass experience to the next level, providing them with a fun way to win prizes simply by entering their stateroom,” said Princess President John Padgett.

“At Princess, we’re always aiming to provide our guests with unique experiences they can’t have anywhere else and Princess Prizes is just the latest example of how we can leverage MedallionClass technology in new and exciting ways.”

Guests onboard Caribbean Princess win $5,000 through Princess Prizes’ end-of-cruise drawing. (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Princess Prizes is a highlight to the recently launched Princess Premier. Princess Premier is the cruise line’s premium all-inclusive add-on.

This exclusive add-on includes unlimited WiFi for up to four devices, a top-shelf beverage package, specialty dining, photos, and daily crew appreciation.

Princess Prizes was introduced this past weekend on Majestic Princess and Discovery Princess in Alaska. Ten additional ships will be hosting these new stateroom entry prizes and will be made accessible online by the end of the month.

The rollout of the new Princess Prizes stateroom entry initiatives will begin tomorrow, with the Grand Princess on July 6. Crown Princess, Royal Princess, and Ruby Princess will be the next to follow suit, launching the program three days after on July 9th.

Regal Princess will feature the new stateroom entry prizes on July 16. The rest of the participating Princess fleet will launch the offering later in the month dating July 16 aboard Regal Princess, July 20 aboard Emerald Princess, July 22 on Enchanted Princess, July 23 on Sky Princess, and July 29 on Coral Princess and Island Princess.

The new fleet-wide prize offering also gives guests a chance to enter an end-of-cruise drawing awarding at least $5,000 every voyage.

Princess’ Exclusive MedallionClass Experience

The MedallionClass experience starts with the wearable Medallion, a quarter-sized, device that enables a multitude of options such as expedited, contactless boarding and locating loved ones anywhere on the ship.

The wearable Medallion also provides enhanced services like having anything guests may needs delivered directly to them, wherever they are onboard.

MedallionClass cruising makes for effortless vacations. The innovative technology behind Princess’ smart ships helps reduce physical contact.

From staggered boarding to contactless payment, guests can enjoy next-level service while staying safe at sea with this prime package offering.

A feature of this experience is the all-in-one app that interacts with guest’s Medallion to put the MedallionClass digital experiences in the palm of your hand. Guests also have the option to access these experiences via stateroom TV or digital portals around the ship.

Princess Cruises is the world’s leading international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 15 modernized ships.

In 2017 Carnival Corporation’s Princess Cruises introduced the vacation industry’s most advanced wearable device, the Medallion, that is provided at no cost to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship.