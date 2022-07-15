Princess Cruises Launches Kids Sail Free Promotion

Princess Cruises is now offering an exclusive promotion geared towards families and children. The new offering will provide larger savings opportunities for guests sailing in 2023.

Kids Sail Free Promotion

Princess Cruises released their new saving opportunity for cruise guests sailing with children. Families choosing to sail onboard will now have the opportunity to utilize their Kids Sail Free promotion and have access to deeper savings while booking.

The Kids Sail Free promotion can be combined with one of the line’s additional savings and discounts of up to 25%, making this promotion even more appealing. This offer is available for all third and fourth guests and available for bookings through August 15, 2022.

Image Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Certain itineraries sailing in 2023 to destinations such as the Caribbean, Mexico, the Mediterranean, California Coast, Alaska, and Canada/New England qualify for this affordable offering.

Cruise fares are based on double occupancy, with third and fourth guests sailing free in the same stateroom.

Guests seeking to utilize this promotion can book on several family-friendly Princess ships including Discovery Princess, Diamond Princess, Enchanted Princess, Ruby Princess, Majestic Princess, and Caribbean Princess.

All Princess Cruise Ships Back Sailing in September

The cruise line continues to provide safe cruising and is constantly updating sailings as changes to international travel status and border restrictions occur. The good news for cruise choices in 2023 is that all Princess cruise ships will be back sailing September 2022.

Returning to sea in just two months, September 1, 2022, Diamond Princess will embark from San Diego, California sailing down the California coast and Mexico.

Photo Credit: Joel_420 / Shutterstock.com

The cruise line’s final ship to sail, Sapphire Princess, will return September 24, 2022. She will voyage from Los Angeles, California to Mexico, the coast of California, and the popular destination of Hawaii, completing the fleet-wide return.

With a complete comeback, the fleet-wide promotions and offerings are continuing to expand, while currently sailing to over 330 worldwide destinations and annually hosting over two million guests.

Princess Cruises has a wide variety of family-friendly amenity offerings onboard its modern fleet of 15. The cruise line’s Camp Discovery Youth & Teen Clubs offer fun-filled programming for guests ages 3-17 years old including The Treehouse (ages 3-7), The Lodge (ages 8-12), and The Beach House (ages 13-17).

Guests can take advantage of Princess Cruises family outdoor opportunities such as poolside Movies Under the Stars and Caribbean Princess’ Reef Family Splash Zone.

Family-friendly experiences are not only offered onboard, but Princess cruisers also have a variety of off-ship excursion opportunities. In partnership with Discovery, the cruise line offers excursion options featuring Discovery Family & Animal Planet Shore Excursions, only available through Princess Cruises.