Princess Cruises Launches Its Prime Offer for 2024 Sailings

In a bid to attract more advance bookings in 2024 and into 2025, Princess Cruises announced a major sale on cruise fares, vowing that the promotion represents the line’s lowest fares of the season.

The deals are available on itineraries of varying lengths across the globe, including some cruises aboard the line’s soon-to-debut ship, Sun Princess.

Princess Cruises Takes Advantage of ‘Prime Days’ Interest

Princess Cruises climbed aboard the retail sale bandwagon on July 11, introducing cruise fare discounts that coincide with a spike in consumer activity during major summer sales events, namely the so-called Amazon Prime Days on July 11 and 12.

The Love Boat line rolled out its “Score for 24 Sale,” enticing cruisers with low fares and free fares for the third and fourth guests in a stateroom on certain itineraries. The sale is valid on bookings made through September 5, 2023.

Princess Cruises Ship (Photo Credit: meunierd / Shutterstock)

“Surging consumer demand is driving customers to secure their 2024 summer vacations now. The Score for 24 is rewarding guests who are eager to lock in the most popular cruise itineraries with the very best rates we will offer all year,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises’ president.

Sale Is Offered on a Wide Variety of Sailings

The promotion is featured on a slew of cruise itineraries, but the offer is subject to availability, so Princess Cruises advises early booking to get the best options. Itineraries that qualify for the reduced rates will indicate “Score for 24 Sale” in the itinerary description of each eligible cruise on the line’s website.

For example, the line’s 4-day West Coast Getaway, sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles on February 15, 2024, on the 3,660-guest Discovery Princess, offers port calls at San Diego and at Ensenada, Mexico, with discounted fares from $238 per person.

Discovery Princess in Los Angeles (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock)

Alaska cruises in the summer of 2024 are included in the discount promotion. A 7-day Voyage of the Glaciers cruise departing June 5 from Vancouver, British Columbia, and sailing to Anchorage is priced at $448 per person.

The cruise, aboard the 2,600-guest Grand Princess, calls at Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway, Alaska, and offers scenic cruising in Glacier Bay National Park and in College Fjord.

Longer cruises are featured as well. A 12-day Canary Islands itinerary departs November 16, 2024, aboard the 4,600-guest Sky Princess and sails roundtrip from Southampton, UK. Port calls include Santa Cruz De Tenerife, and Gran Canaria (Las Palmas), Spain; Arrecife, Canary Islands; and Lisbon, Portugal. Sale fares start at $1,378 per person.

Princess Cruises is not the only line offering deals around Prime Days. Celebrity Cruises, for instance, rolled out a limited-time offer featuring up to 40% off fares for all guests. The sale ends on July 13.

Promotion Includes Certain Cruises on Newest Ship

Princess Cruises operates 15 cruise ships and has two vessels, Sun Princess and Star Princess under construction. Sun Princess will debut first, and becomes the largest ship ever built for the line, accommodating 4,300 guests.

Sun Princess will launch in early 2024, and some cruises aboard the vessel are included in the “Score for 24 Sale,” such as a 10-day Grand Mediterranean voyage sailing roundtrip from Rome on March 19, 2024. With the promotion, fares start at $1,198 per person.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

The cruise visits Messina, Sicily; Corfu, Santorini, and Athens, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Naples, Italy.

Sun Princess and Star Princess are both under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. Star Princess will enter service in 2025, also with capacity for 4,300 guests.

Just prior to the cruise line’s big sale promotion, Princess Cruises made headlines of a different kind when its 3,080-guest Ruby Princess collided with her dock as she was returning from an Alaska cruise to the Port of San Francisco on July 6.

Ruby Princess was to depart on another Alaska itinerary the same day, but the ship sustained damage to her hull, and necessary repairs kept the ship in port until July 9. There were no injuries reported.

Princess Cruises adjusted the itinerary, which was supposed to be 10 nights, and cut out two of her planned port calls.