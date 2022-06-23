Princess Cruises is First To Offer An Authentic Gelato Experience at Sea

Sweet and creamy delights are the scoop of this highlight. Princess Cruises has an authentic cold treat coming your way served up on a cup or cone as the only cruise line to offer a gelato experience at sea. Authentic Italian gelato will keep you cool on a few Princess cruise ships this season.

Princess Cruises With Authentic Gelato Experience

Princess Cruises announced it will be serving up authentic gelato on a few of its noteworthy ships. Discovery Princess, Sky Princess, and Enchanted Princess just got a bit sweeter because of their handcrafted gelato made with delicious Italian-certified ingredients.

Not only are their ingredients authentic but so is their process. The Italian quality status certification, Ospitalità Italiana, has now been awarded to Princess Cruises‘ onboard gelato shops.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

“The ‘Ospitalità Italiana’ is a tremendous extension of our Italian heritage and gives us the opportunity to immerse our guests into the unique Italian culture found throughout Italy in our very own piazza,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“The designation also recognizes the incredible dedication of our pastry chefs and their passion to offer truly authentic experiences and the very best ingredients to our guests.”

Ospitalità Italiana is a nationally recognized Italian standard that awards credibility to their pasty-chef, Eric Le Rouzic, who has trained with some of the best Italian chefs at the Gelato Comprital Atheneum in Milano and the Gelato Carpigiani University in Bologna.

Not only is pastry-chef Eric Le Rouzic incredible but so is his craftsmanship in gelato-making. The achievement of Ospitalità Italiana is impressive, but Princess Cruises surely outdid themselves in becoming the only location outside of Italy to create this authentic Italian gelato experience.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

This standard is reviewed on an annual basis by Italian auditors and issued by the Italian Chamber of Commerce to ensure standards are being upheld, and hopefully exceeded.

It is quite an honor to be backed by Ospitalità Italiana, and Princess Cruises is making big strides to create a custom experience for their guests, unlike any other handcrafted gelato at sea.

Gelato Options on Princess Cruises

Step aboard the Discovery Princess, Sky Princess, and Enchanted Princess to experience refined, Ospitalità Italiana certified, gelato that will surely delight your tastebuds.

Aboard the Discovery Princess, Princess Cruises’ newest ship, you can find their decadent gelateria, Gelato. Holding up to 3,660 guests at a time, the 145,000 gross ton Discovery Princess produces gelato in abundance to keep up with demand.

Discovery Princess boasts of having a traditional Italian gelato recipe, a testament to their dedication in upholding top-notch standards. Sky Princess and Enchanted Princess also host their own gelaterias with handcrafted gelato, designed by Italian artisans alike.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

With the capacity to hold 3,660 guests, the 141,000 gross ton Sky Princess gives guests a modernized cruise experience to all, having been recently built in October 2019.

Enchanted Princess has a tonnage of 145,000 and matches the guest capacity of 3,660 guests; however it is also one of the newest to Princess Cruises, creating a personalized cruise experience, utilizing the state-of-the-art TrulyTouchless technology.

These incredible ships certainly became sweeter, and their Ospitalità Italiana certified artisanal process deems motive to attract novice and connoisseur travelers alike.

Gelato is known to have fewer calories and butter fat than traditional ice cream and has a wide variety of dairy-free and sugar-free options.

Guests aboard Princess Cruises can choose from flavors galore, made in-house daily and in a variety of ways. Try their gelato with liqueur (affogato) or a tasty specialty creation (coppe), including fresh fruits and toppings like Nutella and whipped cream.