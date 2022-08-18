Princess Cruises Introduces New Stateroom Upgrade Bidding Program

Carnival-owned Princess Cruises is introducing the ability for guests to bid on a cabin upgrade with their own budget starting in September 2022. This includes all cabin types, such as staterooms and suites.

Princess Cruises Cabin Upgrade

The cruise line will begin allowing guests to bid for a cabin upgrade on select cruise ships. Guests will have the opportunity to upgrade to an oceanview, balcony, deluxe balcony, mini-suite, and full suite, depending on their budget.

The new Princess Upgrade bidding program will begin September 6, enticing guests to select a stateroom upgrade at an alternate price point.

“Upgrading is a popular request from our guests and we’re pleased to deliver a process that lets them improve their stateroom category by making an offer that fits their budget and lifestyle,” said Princess President John Padgett.

Princess Cabin Upgrade Page

By the end of October, Princess Cruises intends to launch this new program fleetwide, but it will initially be available on five ships that sail from the U.S. Beginning September 6, guests sailing Discovery Princess, Enchanted Princess, Regal Princess, Ruby Princess, and Caribbean Princess will have first access to participate in the program.

About the Bidding Process

Guests will receive an email invitation to participate and have the opportunity to bid on staterooms above their present booking category. The invitation will be sent out to guests 21 or older once the cruise is at least five days within the final payment period and has been paid in full.

Bids are priced per person, based on two occupants per stateroom for the length of the sail. The third and fourth booked guests in a stateroom will be upgraded without an additional cost.

Guests will be notified by email if their bid has been accepted or not. If the bid is accepted, guests will be charged for the additional amount, but if not, guests can enjoy their originally booked stateroom without an increased cost.

If a Princess guest changes their mind in the beginning stages of the bidding process, they will be able to update or cancel their bid, but once accepted, the bid will be solidified and unable to be modified.

Once the bidding process is complete, Princess Cruises will update the booking on the guest’s behalf. An email will be sent to all applicable cruisers, but the Princess Upgrade program can also be accessed on the line’s direct website.

Princess Cruises’ 2023 and 2024 seasons are set to sail new destinations across the Americas. Sailing from seven North American homeports with over 45 itineraries, the line’s upcoming season will offer unforgettable experiences to unique destinations such as Hawaii and Fiji.

The Carnival-owned cruise line is the second major cruise line to remove most of its vaccine requirements, and since then, several others are following suit.

As the cruise line removes vaccine requirements for most sailings beginning September 6, 2022, Princess Cruises is set to have an increase in guests onboard and success in the upcoming seasons.