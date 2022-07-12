Princess Cruises Introduces New Roundtrip Summer Cruises From Los Angeles

Princess Cruises will be operating a new summer season of cruises roundtrip from Los Angeles. Sailing on a wide range of itineraries ranging between five- and 16-nights, Emerald Princess will be visiting Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

The newly introduced itineraries expand Princess Cruises’ summer offerings, including cruises in Alaska, the Caribbean, Asia, Europe, and a world cruise onboard Coral Princess.

Year-Long Cruises From Los Angeles

Emerald Princess will be spending the winter offering a range of cruises between Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale; after that, the ship will be stationed in Los Angeles from May 2023 onwards, offering a wide variety of cruises from California.

The new range of itineraries marks the first time Princess Cruises will offer roundtrip-cruises from LA in the summer. The cruises to the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii, and the California coastline will range between five-nights long and 16-nights in length.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The eleven voyages currently open for booking include a seven-day journey to Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, and Ensenada, Mexico, with departures in June and July. There will also be a 5-night cruise that calls in Cabo San Lucas.

Guests who wish to go on a more extended voyage will be happy to see several 16-night cruises to the Hawaiian Islands, with stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Maui (Lahaina), Kauai (Nawiliwili), and Ensenada.

Other voyages include a seven-day California Coast cruise, which includes an overnight stay in San Francisco, and a stop in San Diego and Ensenada. Voyages are open for booking, with special rates and benefits for those booking a cruise before July 19.

Emerald Princess

The 3,080-passenger Emerald Princess is a crown-class cruise ship that has been sailing for Princess Cruises since 2007. Despite her relatively old age compared to the Royal-class ships, the vessel still boasts world-class dining and great entertainment options for the entire family.

Photo Credit: Joseph Paguio / Shutterstock.com

As is now standard for Princess Cruises, guests can also use the MedallionClass benefits onboard the 113,561 gross tons cruise ship.

These include one of the fastest internet connections at sea, keyless payments, and keyless cabin entry. Through the use of the Medallion and app, guests can eat anywhere at any time with food and drinks delivered throughout the vessel.

The system also allows guests to find their family members onboard and use expedited boarding.

Princess Cruise To Operate Worldwide In 2023

The addition of the California coastline, Mexico, and Hawaii in the summer months is a further expansion for Princess Cruises. Although the cruise line typically focuses on the Alaska Cruise season in the summer months, worldwide itineraries will be available for those who would like to explore further.

Besides the seven cruise ships in Alaska in the summer of 2023 and Emerald Princess operating from Los Angeles, the US is still a popular country where guests can sail onboard a Princess Cruise ship, with Caribbean Princess operating a series of cruises in New England and the Caribbean.

Cruises will also return to Asia, with Diamond Princess sailing in Japan. Coral Princess will cover the Pacific on a 35-Day Hawaii, Tahiti & South Pacific cruise. This ship, which recently experienced some issues in Australia, will also offer a 107-day World Cruise, sailing roundtrip from Sydney, Australia.

Enchanted Princess, Island Princess, and Sky Princess will be operating in Europe and around the British Isles in the summer of 2023.