Princess Cruises Forms New Martial Arts Partnership

An exclusive martial arts partnership has been formed between Princess Cruises, FUJI Sports, and FUJI Mats, the worldwide leading supplier of premium mats and facility equipment.

This trio partnership will also lead to the first “Princess and FUJI Adventures Cruise,” departing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 7, 2023, onboard Sky Princess for a seven-night Caribbean voyage.

Princess Cruises, FUJI Sports, and FUJI Mats Partnership

As the outfitter and equipment provider for more than 18 million martial arts competitors and academies worldwide, FUJI Sports will now become an exclusive partner to Princess Cruises, alongside its sister brand, FUJI Mats.

“This partnership with Princess recognizes the significance and multi-generational reach of the martial arts community and elevates our ability to progress our mission to share martial arts experiences in fun and unique ways,” the two-time Olympic Bronze Medalist, judo world champion, and co-owner of FUJI Sports and FUJI Mats, Jimmy Pedro added.

This newly found partnership will create the first “Princess and FUJI Adventures Cruise,” a seven-night Caribbean cruise onboard the 145,000 gross ton Sky Princess.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale, the voyage will take place January 7-14, 2023, with stops at Princess Cays in the Bahamas, San Juan, Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic, and Grand Turk.

Included in this first-time cruise will be highlighted Olympians and World Champions who will socially engage with martial arts enthusiasts throughout the voyage.

A co-owner of FUJI Sports, Lia Hatashita shared, “Today, over 50 years after FUJI Sports was founded, the company has expanded from a small ‘mom and pop’ shop into a company reaching all parts of the globe.”

“What I love about the company is the passion and enthusiasm from our staff members who have a deep knowledge and understanding of martial arts. And in January 2023, FUJI will take this passion to the open seas for the very first time,” Hatashita added.

During this exclusive sailing, guests will be able to experience a number of seminars with leading martial arts experts, shoreside martial arts events in ports of call, family competitions and prizes, culinary demonstrations with celebrity chefs, and business-to-business networking opportunities.

Additionally, guests on the January 2023 “Princess and FUJI Adventures Cruise” will get access to special edition co-branded gear and experience a variety of industry speakers.

The President of Princess Cruises, John Padgett said, “Princess connects people, places and cultures around the world with amazing experiences, and we’re confident this Princess and the FUJI Adventures Cruise will be an unforgettable week at sea with fantastic food, beverage and entertainment.”

“Princess welcomes the leading brand in martial arts with millions of enthusiasts worldwide on special event cruises and to enjoy Princess cruises going forward for all their leisure travel vacations. It is a privilege to host a multi-generational multi-cultural global community focused on health, discipline, learning and wisdom,” Padgett added.

Princess Cruises’ Exercise Partnerships

This new Princess Cruises, FUJI Sports, and FUJI Mats partnership comes after another recently released exercise partnership with the line.

On September 12, 2022, Princess Cruises announced an exclusive five-year partnership with Xponential Fitness, bringing curated fitness experiences to its cruise guests.

The exclusive licensing agreement with the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands, Xponential Fitness, will now make Princess Cruises the first cruise line to offer multiple curated fitness brands for customizable guest fitness experiences at sea.

Xponential Fitness’ XPLUS virtual on-demand studio class subscription will now be available in more than 23,000 staterooms on Princess’ proprietary digital content platform, OceanView.

These new partnerships display the line’s growth and commitment to wellness onboard, even expanding its offerings post-cruise to guests by offering XPASS at exclusive Princess discounted prices through the line’s exclusive provider of health, wellness, and fitness at sea, OneSpaWorld.