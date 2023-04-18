Princess Cruises Features Nature Ambassador on Alaska Sailing

Princess Cruises will feature Jeff Corwin, the line’s Nature & Adventure Ambassador, onboard one of its Alaska cruises in September 2023, offering guests the opportunity to learn about the Great Land’s rich wildlife and conservation efforts from one of the country’s leading environmentalists. The 7-day cruise will be operated aboard Sapphire Princess.

Princess Cruises Puts The Spotlight on Nature

Well-known environmentalist, wildlife biologist and conservationist Jeff Corwin, who was recently named Princess Cruises’ Nature & Adventure Ambassador, will be a special guest on the September 6 departure of Sapphire Princess’ Voyage of the Glaciers itinerary, sailing from Vancouver, British Columbia, to Anchorage.

Guests who sail on the 7-day Sapphire Princess cruise will have chances to interact with Corwin as he delivers environment-related talks in the Princess Theater and hosts exclusive shore excursions in the sailing’s three ports of call, Skagway, Juneau and Ketchikan.

Photo Credit: ODEGOVA / Shutterstock

There also will be meet-and-greet photo opportunities with Corwin plus a dining event hosted by the wildlife expert.

The dining experience will feature Princess Cruises’ Wild for Alaska Seafood menu, which was introduced in spring 2022 and offers guests a variety of locally-sourced, sustainable seafood dishes.

Onboard Presence an Expansion of Ocean Treks Project

Having Corwin join a cruise in person represents an expansion of the cruise line’s video project, Ocean Treks Conservation Connections, which launched in April 2022 on YouTube.

The weekly series is co-hosted by Corwin and Princess Cruises’ President John Padgett, and focuses on environmental management, wildlife conservation and sustainability. The series highlights ways in which the cruise line is promoting greater sustainability, and the importance of conservation across the globe.

The series contains 28 episodes, each addressing a different topic showing how the cruise line is committed to protecting the environment. The cruise line’s series was inspired by an earlier network TV show, the Emmy-winning “Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin,” which was broadcast for four seasons and featured Corwin exploring global destinations.

Jeff Corwin

Corwin, who has visited Alaska 150 times, also will share with Sapphire Princess guests his personal stories about his explorations in the region.

“My most favorite place to explore is Alaska because it’s unmatched when it comes to adventure, animals and incredible exploration,” Corwin said.

“I’m beyond excited to be hosting this special cruise so I can personally share my experiences, offer insights on watching out for bald eagles, whales and bears, and meet adventure seekers like me who love new discoveries and also share in my dedication for conservation so Alaska can be enjoyed for generations to come,” he added.

Cruise Offers Three Ports Plus Scenic Cruising

The 2,670-guest Sapphire Princess cruise features a slew of excursions in each port of call. Among activities in Ketchikan, for example, is the Rainforest Canoe & Nature Trail excursion, enabling guests to explore the wildlife and ecology of Lake Harriet Hunt.

In Skagway, guests can book the Musher’s Camp & Sled Dog Experience, which includes a scenic sled dog ride into the Tongass National Forest.

In addition to the three port calls, the 115,875 gross ton Sapphire Princess will offer scenic Hubbard Glacier cruising, College Fjord cruising, and one day at sea.

Princess Cruises has a big presence in the Last Frontier state this summer, as seven ships are deployed to Alaska for the season. Besides Sapphire Princess, other ships sailing a total of 14 unique itineraries include the 3,660-guest Discovery Princess, the 3,560-guest Royal Princess, the 3,080-guest Ruby Princess, the 3,560-guest Majestic Princess, the 2,600-guest Grand Princess and the 3,080-guest Crown Princess.