Princess Cruises Extends Book With Confidence to Policy

With the uncertainty surrounding cruise vacations continuing, Princess Cruises is offering prospective guests reassurance by extending the line’s Book with Confidence program through September 30, 2022, for all cruises booked by March 2, 2022.

This will permit interested guests more flexibility with their travel plans, knowing their cruise vacation investment is protected if their plans change in the coming weeks.

Book with Confidence Through September 30

By extending the program to cover all cruises setting sail by September 30, 2022, Princess Cruises is now offering guests greater confidence for summer vacation plans, just when many families are looking forward to relaxing getaways.

“Planning a vacation gives us something to look forward to and so many of us have an inherent desire to explore the world and experience sought-after destinations,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “With the extension of our Book with Confidence program, we’re giving cruisers the confidence to book a summer vacation now, knowing they have flexibility in case they need to alter their plans.”

The program allows guests to change their vacation plans up to 30 days prior to departure, receiving cancellation fees as a future cruise credit to then book another voyage when the time is right.

New COVID-19 Protection Program

As a new feature of the Book with Confidence program, Princess Cruises is also introducing the COVID-19 Protection Program. This program operates solely within 30 days of sailing, all the way through to the end of a guest’s cruise, and is designed to assist booked guests if they may be unable to travel to the embarkation port, be denied boarding, be quarantined onboard, or be disembarked early.

Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock.com

The COVID-19 Protection Program is in effect should a booked guest test positive for COVID-19 or be suspected of having tested positive, or if their travel plans are disrupted due to government travel restrictions put in place within 30 days of embarkation.

If a guest cannot take their cruise due to COVID-19-related reasons, they will receive a Future Cruise Credit (FCC) for 100% of the cancellation fee amount of non-refundable unused services, and a refund to the original form of payment for all taxes, fees, port expenses, and pre-paid onboard experiences and shore excursions purchased through Princess Cruise Line.

A similar prorated FCC will be given should a guest test positive while onboard their cruise, and Princess Cruise Line will also cover shoreside expenses for COVID-related medical care, including during any required post-disembarkation quarantine period. This includes air change fees if travel plans need to change for a guest to return home.

Onboard Protocols to Continue

As further reassurance that Princess Cruises puts guests’ health and safety at the forefront, onboard COVID-19 protocols are to continue for the time being.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

The line will continue to operate vaccinated cruises, as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14-days prior to embarkation. Boosters are highly recommended, though not required, for eligible passengers at least 7 days before sailing.

Read More: Princess Cruises Updates Protocols With Immediate Effect

Other onboard measures include mandatory indoor mask-wearing policies, enhanced cleaning and sanitizing in public areas including dining venues, no smoking in the casino, reduced onboard contacts with crew members, lower capacity to promote greater social distancing, and changes to entertainment and activities to minimize contacts and maximize health and safety.

For eager cruisers ready to set sail, Princess Cruises’ Best. Sale. Ever. promotion is continuing to run through March 2, 2022, with phenomenal deals on more than 150 itinerary options.

Coupled with the Book with Confidence and COVID-19 Protection Programs, this is the perfect time for planning an oceangoing getaway, knowing the vacation is not only a great value, but that its value is protected as well.