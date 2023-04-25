Princess Cruises Expands Partnership with Porsche Club of America

Princess Cruises has announced it is expanding upon its partnership with the Porsche Club of America (PCA), becoming the organization’s Official Cruise Vacation Partner.

Princess Cruises and Porsche first partnered together in 2022. A sweepstakes competition drew more than 900.000 respondents, more than enough to consider expanding vacation options for Porsche club members.

Princess & Porsche Partnership Announced at PCA’s Annual Reunion

Porsche Club of America (PCA) and Princess Cruises are expanding their partnership that started in 2022, with Princess becoming the official Cruise Vacation Partner.

The announcement was made by Princess Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Ruby Princess Captain Mario Tani at the PCA’s annual Werks Reunion gathering at Amelia Island, Florida.

As a result of the expanded partnership, the 150,000-plus Porsche club members will now have access to specially branded experience cruises and an increased Princess presence at annual car shows, concourses, and conventions.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Members will also have access to great vacation deals, which they can book through a personal travel concierge dedicated to PCA members.

President of Princess Cruises, John Padgett said: “In our first year with Porsche Club of America, we realized that we had created something very special, given our members’ and guests’ collective passion for making connections, travel, and experiencing incredible machines. Now as PCA’s Official Cruise Vacation Partner, we’re ready to take our partnership to the next level on land and at sea.”

The partnership started in 2022 with a sweepstakes competition organized by Princess Cruises and the Porsche Club. The contest offered contestants the chance to win a customized, one-of-a-kind, all-electric Porsche Taycan adorned with the cruise line’s iconic seawitch design, similar to that featured on the bow of every Princess ship.

PCA Car Meets at Sea and Other Exclusive Events

One of the highlights of the partnership is an expanded selection of special cruises exclusively for PCA members throughout the year, which will culminate with the inaugural PCA Treffen at Sea. This seven-day cruise aboard Sky Princess will operate round-trip from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale from December 9-16, 2023.

During the weeklong cruise, guests will visit four popular Caribbean destinations: Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Belize, and Mahogany Bay, Roatan, Honduras. During the days in port Princess and the Porsche Club will organize one-of-a-kind shoreside experiences just for PCA members.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Reservations for the PCA Treffen at Sea cruise opened on March 8, with each booking including Princess Plus for all guests. The Plus package offers dining, accommodations, entertainment, a beverage package with a 15-dollar per drink limit, free Wi-Fi, gratuities, and more.

Aaron Ambrosino, PCA National President, added: “PCA was the first automobile club to set sail with a host of member-centric activities, many planned and hosted by Princess Cruises. They understand the passion and enthusiasm our members carry for the Porsche brand, and we see that same enthusiasm from all those involved in planning this year’s Treffen at Sea.”

Princess Cruises will also have a more prominent role at the Porsche Club of America’s various gatherings nationwide, and, there are plans to operate another sweepstakes competition similar to the highly successful one that attracted upwards of 900,000 entrants in 2022.