Princess Cruises Expands its Contactless Payment at Destinations

Princess Cruises is expanding its Medallion tech ashore, with guests able to make payments at destinations using the contactless MedallionPay payment. This will help guests eliminate the need to carry cash at some cruise ports of call.

The Carnival-owned cruise line expands its contactless payment tech to select venues at four destinations. Guests will be able to use their wearable device while ashore in Cabo San Lucas, Cozumel and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico, as well as in St. Thomas, the U.S. Virgin Islands. Previously, contactless payment was only available to use while onboard a Princess cruise ship.

“MedallionPay offers the ultimate in payment convenience and security for guests both on board and now in ports we visit seamlessly blending the onboard and destination experience,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “What makes MedallionPay extra special is the instant onboard value it delivers to guests in addition to base benefits with their associated credit card.”

Venues that accept the madellionPay will display a seal in their storefronts, letting guests know they can safely and securely use their shipboard payment. Princess Cruises also plans to expand to more cruise destinations and venues in the near future, including at ports in Alaska.

“We are so excited to be partnering on the MedallionPay program with Princess Cruises,” said Wendy Tarapani, Diamonds International. “Our guests are finding it an easy way to make their purchases since MedallionPay is a natural extension to the onboard experience.”

Currently accepting MedallionPay are popular merchants Diamonds International and Cariloha. In total, more than 65 venues are participating, including restaurants, bars, museums, souvenir stores, retail stores, and even excursions partners. It’s also effortless for a merchant to join the MedallionPay program with no long-term contracts and the use of free software.

“Being able to shop using my Medallion made purchasing easier and having a discount associated with it is fantastic,” said Lori Woodbury, a guest on Crown Princess who trialed MedallionPay during its St. Thomas trial in early 2020. “You don’t have to remember your room key, and you never have to have cash or a credit card with you.”

Using MedallionPay at participating venues ashore offers secure purchasing with no credit card or personal information stored on the device. The tech uses the latest tokenization, abstraction and encryption, and two-factor authentication to confirm the transaction.

MedallionPay is part of the MedallionClass experience that debuted in 2017. The experience is only available on the newer Princess cruise ships. In addition to contactless payment onboard, it offers delivery services to a guest’s location, the best WiFi at sea, contactless embarkation, and staying connected with friends and family back home.