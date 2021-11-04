Princess Cruises Details “The Love Boat” Themed Cruise for Captain Stubing

Princess Cruises announces a “The Love Boat” themed cruise that will take place aboard the Majestic Princess cruise ship in 2022. The voyage will be held to celebrate everyone’s favorite Captain Stubing, a tribute to Actor Gavin MacLeod.

Themed Cruise for Captain Stubing

Get ready to enjoy a special themed “Love Boat” cruise that will sail on February 26, 2022, aboard the Majestic Princess cruise ship. The voyage will depart from the Port of Los Angeles and sail to the Mexican Riviera, returning home on March 5, 2022.

The themed cruise will be hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing), and she will be joined by the “Love Boat” cast members, including Cynthia Lauren Tewes (Julie McCoy), Bernie Kopell (Doc), Fred Grandy (Gopher) and Ted Lange (Isaac).

Courtesy: Princess Cruises

During the cruise, the cast will participate in a range of different activities and celebrate the late Gavin MacLeod’s birthday, who would have been 91 years old. MacLeod, who was known as Captain Stubing, was one of the leading members of the cast. MacLeod sadly passed away in May 2021 at the age of 90. He also served as brand ambassador for Princess Cruises for more than 35 years.

“Reuniting with the cast for this very special themed ‘Love Boat’ cruise and celebrating the show’s lasting impact with guests is sure to be nostalgic, fun and incredibly memorable,” said Jill Whelan, Celebrations Ambassador for Princess Cruises. “While we always love to connect with fans this cruise will be extra special because we will also celebrate the life and career of Gavin, our fearless leader, who not only played my dad on TV but was also a true father figure to me beyond the show.”

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The voyage, which departs on MacLeods birthday, will sail the Mexican Riviera just like the original “Love Boat” tv show. The show ran for 10 years, from 1977 to 1986, and Princess Cruises was the cruise line used. The cruise line and the cast of the show have been connected well beyond just TV. There have been two ship christenings, the cruise line’s Rose parade float, and a throwback sailing.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Guests will get to enjoy visits to Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and Cabo San Lucas, in the Mexican Riviera. There will be all kinds of activities and events held onboard, including a chance for guests to participate in a Q&A session with the cast. The complete list of activities are below:

Sailaway party

Festive 1970s-inspired Love Boat Disco Deck Party returns exclusively for a “command performance” during this themed cruise

Renewal of vows ceremony, hosted by Whelan and the cast on the top-deck

Q&A with the cast, sharing favorite memories of the show and MacLeod

Birthday celebration honoring MacLeod

“Love Boat” episodes airing on Movies Under the Stars and in staterooms

Love Boat trivia with the Cruise Director

Cast photo opportunities

“Love Boat” themed menus and specialty cocktails

Themed décor, photo backdrops and merchandise

Majestic Princess offers the latest onboard tech with its MedallionClass offerings, including a quarter-sized, wearable device for a touch-free experience onboard and during boarding. The Royal-class vessel first entered service in 2017 and has a guest capacity of 3,560 and 1346 international crew members.