Princess Cruises Details Summer Season, Begins U.S. Sailings Early

Princess Cruises has announced a brand new 2022 summer season of cruises roundtrip from the Port of Los Angeles aboard Sapphire Princess. This will be the line’s first ever summer of sailings to Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast, bringing amazing itineraries to travelers eager to enjoy oceangoing getaways.

Sapphire Princess to Offer Hawaii, Mexico, California Itineraries

The Gem-class Sapphire Princess will arrive in southern California to debut these new cruises on June 25, 2022, with itineraries ranging from 4-16 days. This will bring cruises back to the region by the cruise line with the longest history sailing from the Port of Los Angeles. The ship will over a variety of itineraries to popular destinations.

Seven-night Mexico sailings will visit Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Puerto Vallarta, and Ensenada, depending on the exact itinerary. Two special 10-night sailings will include overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas, as well as a stop in Loreto for a full Baja experience. These sailings depart September 24 and October 23, 2022.

Photo Credit: Wojciech Wrzesien / Shutterstock

Travelers interested in the vibrant culture of California will enjoy the Classic California Coast itineraries, featuring an overnight in San Francisco with San Diego and Ensenada as additional ports of call.

For shorter getaways, the ship will sail several 4- and 5-night West Coast Getaway voyages, visiting either San Francisco or San Diego as well as Ensenada.

Perhaps the most exciting and highly-anticipated of Sapphire Princess sailings are the ship’s Hawaiian Islands itineraries. These 15- and 16-day cruises include stops in Hilo, Honolulu, Kauai, Maui, and Ensenada. Four of these voyages are offered, departing Los Angeles on July 7 and August 11 (16-day options) and October 4 and November 2 (15-day cruises).

Guests can reserve any of these exciting itineraries when bookings open on February 16. A special launch-week offer valid in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico includes $1 deposits and $50 onboard spending money per person when booked by February 24, 2022.

About Sapphire Princess

Sapphire Princess is a Gem-class vessel weighing in at a 115,875 gross tons, with a passenger capacity of 2,670 and 1,100 international crew members providing the line’s signature amazing service. The ship features more than 700 balconies, world-class dining, and dazzling entertainment, including the Sports Court, Movies Under the Stars, and multiple clubs and lounges.

The ship has not yet resumed operations, and has usually spent her summer seasons in Asia and Australia. Planned cruises in that region were canceled this week as this redeployment was announced, and the ship will restart earlier than anticipated from Los Angeles. Originally, Sapphire Princess was to begin sailing from California on November 17, 2022, but this moves up her restart by five months.

With continuing restrictions on cruise travel in Asia, it makes sense that the ship would reposition to California instead. This will provide travelers with more West Coast cruise options as Princess Cruises continues to amp up operations.