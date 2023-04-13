Princess Cruises Details Royal Coronation Celebration Plans

Princess Cruises has just announced that passengers booking journeys on the 145,281-ton Sky Princess, as well as the firm’s slightly smaller Regal Princess (142,229 tons), both departing from Southampton, will be treated to a surfeit of festivities designed to honor the upcoming coronation of King Charles III.

Next month, on May 6, these two UK-based Princess Cruises ships have put together a delightful collection of coronation-focused activities and entertainment, all designed to commemorate this momentous British occasion.

Celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III and “Queen Camilla”

“His Royal Highness the Duke of Cornwall,” who will now become King, and “Queen Camilla” (formerly referred to by the title of “Queen Consort”) will officially take on their new roles as head of the royal family on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The coronation will be held at Westminster Abbey, in London.

To commemorate this historical event, passengers aboard the Regal Princess and Sky Princess will have the chance to view the coronation proceedings live.

Guest will be able to take in the star-studded show, “The Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle,” as well. (Most acts have yet to be announced.)

Photo Credit: chiosphotographer / Shutterstock

All of these coronation-related festivities will be shown on the 300-square-foot “Movies Under the Stars” jumbotron, while the top deck will host a lively recreation of “The Biggest Street Party,” creating a memorable experience for everyone attending these viewings on both vessels.

Afternoon Tea, Learning About the British Monarchy, and All Things Royal

The two ships involved in these royal celebrations will also serve a lovely “Royal Afternoon Tea,” featuring treats like Victoria sponge cake.

On the top deck, voyagers can indulge in Pimms (a gin-based liqueur) and strawberries, while the World Fresh Marketplace will serve items like sausage rolls and fish and chips.

The well-known guest presenter Grant Harrold, who once served as the King’s butler, is scheduled to deliver talks onboard the Regal Princess from May 3 to 5, and on the Sky Princess from May 6 to 13. His expertise concerning royal traditions and etiquette should be of great interest to fans of the monarchy.

Photo Credit: EWY Media / Shutterstock

To further enhance the festive atmosphere, the ships’ expansive Piazza Atriums will be adorned with regal banners and buntings in red, white, and blue. Passengers can, and probably should, don the same array of royal colors as well.

The Regal Princess in Wales

During its trip around the British Isles, the Regal Princess will make a stop at Holyhead, located in Wales, on May 6. The main reason for the Holyhead stop is to provide passengers with a unique opportunity to witness this important coronation in a location that has a significant connection to the new King. Charles is, in fact, the longest-acting Prince of Wales in British history.

Meanwhile, on the Sky Princess, an exclusive lineup of “royal” diversions awaits the ship’s guests. A “Royal Variety Show” in the Princess Theater centered around the career of Elton John, plus a “Royal Trivia” in Princess Live number among the entertainment options that will be provided.

These special cruises, it seems, are a dream come true for any diehard royal watchers out there, or anyone simply interested in how the British royal family celebrates its biggest events.