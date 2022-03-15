Princess Cruises Details Return to Galveston, San Diego and Australia

Princess Cruises announces its deployment plan through April 2023, covering four cruise ships, including the return to Galveston, San Diego, and finally, ports in Australia. It comes as Australia has remained closed to the cruise industry for more than two years, but will finally reopen to cruises on April 17, 2022.

Princess Cruises Deployments Through April 2023

The cruise line announces its plan to return to more homeports in the U.S. and a return to Australia once authorities approve the reopening for cruise ships. The new details include the Ruby princess returning to Galveston in Texas, Diamond Princess out of San Diego in California, Royal Princess to homeport from San Francisco for the first time, and Coral Princess out of Australia.

“Deploying these three ships to service over the next two months will mark the return of the entire Princess fleet, once our highly anticipated return to Australia is approved by local authorities,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Returning a ship to San Diego gives more options for our west coast guests and Galveston makes a Princess cruise easily accessible to millions of Texans.”

Princess Cruises Returns to Galveston After Six Years!

Princess Cruises will return to the Port of Galveston, Texas, for the first time in six years! The Ruby Princess will sail from December 2022 to April 2023, offering a range of five to 11-day voyages to the Western Caribbean.

Photo Credit: Lisa Bronitt / Shutterstock

There will be a 16-day ocean-to-ocean transit through the Panama Canal from Galveston to San Francisco. Bookings will open for these sailings on April 7, 2022.

Return to San Diego with Diamond Princess

Diamond Princess will launch sailings out of San Diego, California, from September 2022 through February 2023. The ship will offer brand new itineraries ranging from five to 16 days, including calls to ports in the Mexican Riviera, California Coast, and the Hawaiian Islands.

There will also be a one-time 20-day voyage to Central America in November 2022. All of these cruise offerings open for booking on March 24, 2022.

Royal Princess to Homeport in San Francisco

Royal Princess will move to San Francisco with West Coast sailings after completing her Alaskan season in September 2022. The ship will initially join Ruby Princess from San Francisco before Ruby repositions to Galveston.

Royal Princess will become the city’s official vessel for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, and the cruises go on sale on April 7, 2022.

Australia Deployment

When it comes to making a long-awaited return to Australia after more than two years, the plan is for Coral Princess to restart with roundtrip cruises from Brisbane in June 2022. The princess cruise ship will offer itineraries that range from three- to 12-days, including calls to ports in Queensland and New South Wales.

Photo Credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com

Coral Princess will then reposition to Sydney with a new 12-day voyage to Queensland and the Conflict Islands in Papua New Guinea before resuming the previously announced Australia & New Zealand program for the 2022/2023 season.

Majestic Princess will also sail a roundtrip voyage from Sydney in February 2023 once her already published season is completed. These sailings will be available to book on March 23, 2022, and further details will be announced on March 17.

With new plans for Australia, it means previously released select itineraries through April 2023 for Diamond Princess, Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Majestic Princess are canceled, and guests are being notified about their options.