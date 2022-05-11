Princess Cruises Details New Premium All-Inclusive Package

Princess Cruises has introduced a new premium add-on package which includes several amenities onboard at a per-day price. The new offering will be available from May 25 on cruises starting June 25, 2022, and beyond.

New Onboard Package by Princess Cruises

The cruise line introduced the new premium package to provide convenience and value to guests. The new package will cost $75 per day for each guest and includes popular amenities that many guests often use, including wifi, top-shelf drinks, photos, specialty dining, and crew gratuities.

“Guests have overwhelmingly embraced the convenience and value offered in Princess Plus, so we are adding Princess Premier to take our inclusivity options to the next level,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“Princess Premier is our most inclusive package, offering guests sought-after onboard amenities at an incredible value. Whether a guest prefers a standalone cruise purchase or a fully inclusive vacation, Princess has hassle-free options for everyone. Every option is intended to provide great value.”

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises says that guests can save more than 50 percent compared to when purchasing the amenities separately. The package will be available to purchase from May 25 for voyages from June 25 onwards. The complete package named “Princess Premier” includes:

Unlimited MedallionNet WiFi – the best WiFi at sea – for up to four-devices

New “Premier” Beverage Package – top-shelf spirits and cocktails up to $18 with bar service charge included, new selection of wines by the glass, 25 percent off bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies, and bottled water

Two specialty dining meals per person including popular restaurants like Crown Grill and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria

Digital downloads of all photos taken by professional staff onboard, plus three prints of any size up to 8 x 10

Entry into new Princess Prizes on board door portal promotion

Daily Crew Appreciation

Princess Plus to Increase to $50

Those booked on a cruise that departs from June 25 and beyond and already purchased the Princess Plus package will have the option to upgrade to the new premium package for an additional $25 per person, per day. The Princess Plus package will also increase in price from May 25.

Princess Cruises Packages

It now means there are three different packages available for a Princess cruise. Princess Standard comes with the voyage and includes dining, accommodations, and the MedallionClass experience.

The Princess Plus package is $40 per person per day until May 25, when it will then increase in price to $50 per person, per day. The princess Plus package includes unlimited WiFi for a single device; Plus Beverage package (covering drinks up to $12, 25 percent off bottles of wine, specialty coffees, smoothies and bottled water); and daily crew appreciation.

The incentive to Getting Princess Premier

To kick off the new premium package, guests who make a purchase will automatically be entered into a chance to win a cruise for two every year for ten years and up to $100,000 in cash prizes.

As part of “Princess Prizes,” guests can win a cruise, cash prizes, and even exclusive onboard experiences, which is a first-of-its-kind stateroom gaming experience with Medallion capabilities.

Guests not purchasing the princess Premier package can pay $20 per day to be included in the exclusive new stateroom gaming concept. Every time a passenger uses their Madallion device to enter their stateroom, they can win prizes, as mentioned above.