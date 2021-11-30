Princess Cruises Details Naming Ceremony and Godmothers for Newest Ship

Princess Cruises announces details of the much-anticipated naming ceremony for its newest ship in the fleet, Enchanted Princess. The cruise line reveals the Godmothers for the Royal-class vessel and that the ceremony will take place in December.

Enchanted Princess Naming and Godmothers

The cruise line, which is well underway in bringing its fleet back into service, details the naming ceremony for the newest ship in the fleet, Enchanted Princess. The Royal-class cruise ship will have three Godmothers to honor Women of The Explorers Club. They will name the vessel during an event that will be broadcast online.

The godmothers are Captain Lynn Danaher, a United States Coast Guard Licensed Master and Dive Master; Dr. Vicki Ferrini, A Senior Research Scientist at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory; and Jenifer Austin, who spent nearly 14 years at Google and launched the first virtual map of the ocean in the company’s consumer products Google Earth and Google Maps.

Photos Courtesy: Princess Cruises

“This unique approach to the naming of Enchanted Princess honors our legacy of bringing people together and creating lasting memories on board our cruises by letting us share the excitement of the ceremony with more people than ever and giving Princess fans a more intimate look at our newest MedallionClass ship,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“It also allows us to recognize the contributions our godmothers – Captain Lynn Danaher, Dr. Vicki Ferrini and Jenifer Austin – have made to ocean conservation and stewardship, as the ocean provides our livelihood and serves as the home for our more than 25,000 employees who serve millions of guests while they explore the world on a cruise vacation with us each year.”

The naming ceremony will take place on December 13, 2021, and will be an original production named “Our World, Enchanted.” It will be broadcast at 4:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on the cruise line’s Facebook page and on YouTube.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

The show will last for 45 minutes and be hosted by Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador Jill Whelan and Enchanted Princess Cruise Director Dan Falconer. Viewers will get to learn more about the newest MedallionClass ship from Princess Cruises with all of its new features, amenities and designed interiors and entertainment.

There will also be appearances from newly appointed Princess Cruises President John Padgett, Group President Jan Swartz and Commodore Nick Nash.

Enchanted Princess Sailing from Florida

The fifth Royal-class cruise ship began sailings from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 10, 2021, and became the seventh in the fleet to be in service since suspensions first started in Spring 2020. The vessel is now sailing on 10-day Caribbean itineraries into April 2022 before heading to Europe to offer cruises from Copenhagen, Denmark, and St. Petersburg, Russia.

Caribbean Princess also recently resumed service and joins Enchanted Princess on sailings out of Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Enchanted Princess is 145,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 3,660. The vessel was delivered by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri at the end of September 2020, when the cruise industry was on hold. Only more than a year later has the ship been able to begin guest operations.