Princess Cruises Conjures Up Second ‘Magical’ Theme Cruise

Princess Cruises is on track to keep guests spellbound during a magic-themed cruise onboard the line’s newest ship, Sun Princess.

The cruise line announced it will present its second “Conjurer’s Cruise” in partnership with Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle Enterprises, which inspired the creation of “Spellbound by Magic Castle,” a designated “magical space” on the new vessel.

Three themed packages will enable guests to participate in several special events and activities, and enjoy certain perks during the 7-night voyage from Fort Lauderdale.

The cruise, which departs on November 9, 2024, is a Western Caribbean sailing that calls at Roatan, Honduras; Belize City, Belize, and Cozumel, Mexico. The first “Conjurer’s Cruise” was held in October 2023 onboard Discovery Princess.

The 2024 voyage will feature headliner performances by actor and magician Michael Carbonaro, who served as master of ceremonies during the christening of the 4,300-guest Sun Princess in Barcelona on April 23, 2024.

Also onboard will be magician Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises, the owner and operator of The Magic Castle, an exclusive, members-only club in Hollywood that serves as the clubhouse of the Academy of Magical Arts.

Princess Cruises announced its partnership with Magic Castle in October 2023, just prior to the first magic-themed cruise on Discovery Princess.

“After the huge success of our first ‘Conjurer’s Cruise’ in 2023, our second themed cruise is sure to be another celebration of the magical arts, connecting the astounding amazement of the mysterious world of magic to guests,” said Erika Larsen, president of Magic Castle Enterprises.

“This voyage sets sail on the beautiful Sun Princess where Spellbound made its official debut at sea, presenting the world’s only alternative authentic experience of our beloved and exclusive Magic Castle,” added Larsen.

Three Packages Offer a Range of Special Events, Perks

Three packages offered to guests provide varying levels of participation in the magic-themed events. The “Apprentice” package costs $275 per person and features a welcome reception and farewell social event in a meet-the-magicians format.

Larsen will lead a guided tour of the Spellbound space, which includes early access to seating for performances in the Princess Arena.

The “Enchanter” package, priced at $545 per person, entitles guests to all of the “Apprentice” amenities plus a breakfast event with the magicians, dinner in Spellbound, reserved seating for all magic performances, and other bonuses.

Spellbound Cocktail

The final package, “Conjurer,” at a cost of $795 per person, provides all of the first two levels of benefits plus a magic class with one of the professional magicians. This plan also enables guests to attend a Spellbound cocktail party with Carbonaro, and have a tour of the ship’s bridge with the captain.

Sun Princess is currently deployed in the Mediterranean, sailing 7-, 14-, and 21-day voyages between Rome, Barcelona, and Athens. On September 23, 2024, the ship will make her transatlantic journey to Fort Lauderdale, where she will be based for the winter 2024-25 season. The ship will sail alternate 7- and 14-day Eastern and Western Caribbean voyages.

The 175,000-gross-ton Sun Princess, the first in the line’s Sphere class, is the largest vessel ever constructed for Princess Cruises and is the first in the fleet to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The ship offers 29 dining and lounge venues, including the new specialty restaurant Love by Britto, which mixes the artistry of Romero Britto with the culinary creations of Master Chef Rudi Sodamin to create a seven-course dinner in a romantic setting.

The centerpiece of Sun Princess is a glass-enclosed space called The Dome, a multilevel and multipurpose area inspired by the terraces of Santorini, Greece. Guests can relax poolside in The Dome during the day and at night the space hosts entertainment such as Cirque Éloize performances.