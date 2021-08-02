Princess Cruises Completes First Voyage To Alaska

Majestic Princess returned to Seattle on August 1 after completing its first cruise back in operation. Majestic Princess was the first of fourteen Princess ships to resume operations.

Guests were joined onboard by Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz on a seven-day voyage that sailed from Seattle to Alaska with ports of call in Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan. In the meantime, Regal Princess commenced operations in the UK on July 31, and the cruise line intends to have all ships operational by the end of the year.

Welcome Back to Princess Cruises

The first cruise back in operation marked a significant milestone for Princess Cruises. Not only was Majestic Princess‘ cruise the first after one and a half years, but the cruise also marked a return to one of the most important sailing areas for the cruise line, Alaska. Majestic Princess is sailing to Alaska from Seattle on seven-day cruises through September 26, 2021.

Princess Cruises President Jan Swartz joined guests aboard:

“Welcome back to Princess, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise. From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shape the very essence of who we are today. While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities.”

Guests onboard Majestic Princess in the last seven days had, and until the end of September have the chance to immerse themselves in Alaskan culture and food fully and learn from local personalities through the cruise line’s award-winning “North to Alaska” program.

Worth Reading: IDEAL Things to Do in Ketchikan, Alaska

Other activities onboard include musicals, magic shows, feature films, top comedians, and original game shows. Those guests will need to be fully vaccinated 14 days before departure to be allowed onboard.

Majestic Princess is one of the newest ships in the Princess fleet. Built in 2017, she weighs 143.700 gross tons and has room for 3560 guests. The number of guests is considerably lower now, with ships sailing at around 70% capacity. Majestic Princess will be relocating later this year and operate from Los Angeles on cruises along the California Coast, Mexican Riviera, and Hawaii.

Photo Credit: Ian Dewar Photography / Shutterstock.com

Majority of Princess Cruises Fleet Operational This Year

Princess Cruises will be ramping up ships considerably in the upcoming months. Last weekend Regal Princess started up operations in the UK. The vessel will be offering 14 UK voyages running from July 31 through to September 23, 2021.

Sky Princess is scheduled to start operations in the United Kingdom as well later this month. She will offer eight UK cruises, running from August 30 through to September 28, 2021. Both ships will be sailing on scenic cruises and cruises with ports of call such as Liverpool, Belfast, and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

Also Read: Princess Cruises to Resume Operations From Florida and California

Later this year, Princess will also start operations from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Fort Lauderdale. Grand Princess will be sailing from Los Angeles along the California Coast, Mexican Riviera, and Hawaii. Ruby Princess will sail on roughly the same itinerary from San Francisco, also visiting the California Coast, Mexican Riviera, and Hawaii.

From November, five ships will depart on cruises to the Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale. These ships include the newest member of the family Enchanted Princess, and Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Caribbean Princess, and Crown Princess.

December will see the rest of the Princess fleet resuming operations. However, cruises onboard Royal and Coral Princess both sailing from Australia remain uncertain due to the cruise ban in place down under.