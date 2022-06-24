Princess Cruises Cancels Voyages Due to Deployment Changes

Princess Cruises has informed guests of cancellations for the Majestic Princess cruise ship down under in Australia. The cruise line has released compensation options for impacted guests, and it comes after recently canceled cruises for two other vessels in the fleet.

Majestic Princess Cancellations

The cruise line has announced more cancellations that impact those guests cruising in Australia. The Majestic Princess voyages from March 7, 2023, through March 9, 2023, have now been canceled.

These sailings are part of a longer 18-day itinerary which can be split up using different departure ports. Princess Cruises said the reason for the cancellations resulted from recent deployment changes.

Photo Credit: Krsto Vulovic / Shutterstock.com

The March 7 Australian Seacation sailing was scheduled to depart from Sydney and end in Brisbane on March 9. There was also a much longer 18-day Asia & Australia sailing departing on the same day and ending in Hong Kong on March 25, 2023. The third impacted sailing is the 16-day Asia & Australia voyage from Brisbane to Hong Kong.

Alternative Options for Impacted Guests

The cruise line offers alternative options for guests booked on the impacted Majestic Princess sailings. There are recommended replacement voyages with a two-day sailing from Sydney departing on April 6, 2024, a 21-day sailing from Sydney departing on April 6, and a 19-day voyage that departs Brisbane on April 8, 2024.

Replacement Voyages

When guests move to the replacement cruise, their current fare and promotions will remain protected. If guests don’t want to be moved to an alternative sailing in 2024, they can receive a 100% Future Cruise Credit (FCC) instead. The FCC must be used by December 31, 2022on a sailing by April 30, 2024.

Guests can also receive a full refund if they no longer want to sail with the cruise line. This will need to be requested using an online form by July 20, 2022. Guests who don’t choose to refund will automatically receive the FCC option.

Follows Other Recent Cancellations

The Majestic Princess cancellations follow other recent canceled sailings in the fleet. Due to deployment changes, the cruise line recently informed guests that it had canceled Royal Princess voyages from September 5, 2023, through October 10, 2023.

Cruises on Regal Princess were canceled following the developing situation in eastern Europe. The cruise line has removed its 2023 baltic program for the vessel, impacting cruises from April 9, 2023, through September 3, 2023.

There have also been crew shortages affecting cruisetours in Alaska and, of course, the ongoing issues with the Crown Princess due to its maximum cruising speed.