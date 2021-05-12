Princess Cruises Cancels Select Cruises Worldwide

Princess Cruises has announced further cancellations across multiple regions worldwide, including in the Caribbean, Mexico, California Coast, and the Mediterranean. It comes as the cruise line continues to work through complex issues in Alaska and works with various countries worldwide.

More Cancellations from Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is very much an international cruise line that operates across multiple continents. With the ongoing travel limitations worldwide, the Carnival-owned cruise line has now canceled select cruises in the Caribbean, Mexico, California, and the Mediterranean.

Worth Reading: Princess Cruises Introduces New Contactless Dining Approach

Here are the following cruises that are now canceled, which impacts three vessels, including the new Enchanted Princess:

California Coast and Mexico sailings on Ruby Princess through August 21, 2021

Caribbean sailings on Caribbean Princess through August 21, 2021

Remaining 2021 Mediterranean season on Enchanted Princess

Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president, said:

“We continue to have constructive discussions with the CDC but still have many questions that remain unanswered. We are working diligently to resume sailing in the U.S. and meet the CDC guidelines.” “We know our guests are just as eager as we are to begin sailing, and we appreciate their patience as we get close to resuming cruising.”

The cruise line is offering three options to impacted guests. For option 1, guests can choose to shift to an equivalent voyage in 2021 or 2022 with the added benefit of the protected cruise fare. For option 2, guests can choose to take a future cruise credit (FCC) equivalent to 100% of the paid fare plus an additional 10%.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock.com

Then of course option 3 allow guest who no longer wish to cruise with princess at all in the future to choose a full refund using an online form. This will need to be requested by June 15, 2021.

The future cruise credit can be used on any cruises booked and sailing by December 31, 2022. A letter is being sent out to impact guests about their options, and the same goes for travel agents.

When it comes to Alaska, we have not heard much from Princess Cruises since the last update with select cancellations to Alaska. The cruise line is working on saving what’s left of the Alaska cruise season this year and is working with the government in the U.S. and Canada to resolve the matter.

Also Read: Senate Blocks Another Alaska Cruise Restart Chance

Canada has banned cruise ships for an entire year which is causing issues for cruise ships out of the U.S. to visit Alaska due to the Passenger Vessel Services Act that requires cruise ships to visit a foreign port.

There is still so much going on to try and restart cruise operations. The CDC also has its Conditional sailing Order in place that is making it complicated to restart operations from the U.S. However, there is the hope of resuming in mid-summer.