Princess Cruises Cancels Sailings as Ship Returns to the U.S. Early

Princess Cruises informs guests of cancellations for the Sapphire Princess cruise ship due to its early deployment to the U.S. instead of Asia. The cruise line is offering different options, including replacement voyages on three vessels in 2023.

Sapphire Princess Cruises Canceled

It’s another round of cancellations from Princess Cruises, and this time it’s for the Sapphire Princess. Due to the ship being redeployed to the U.S. earlier than initially scheduled, sailings from August 28, 2022, through October 29, 2022, in Asia and Australia are now canceled.

Sapphire Princess was scheduled to begin long cruises between Hong Kong and Australia on August 28, 2022. The first 20-day voyage included visits to Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and multiple calls in Australia before ending in Sydney on September 17, 2022.

The ship was to reposition the bin cruises from Los Angeles, California, on November 17, 2022, but that is now not the case with Sapphire Princess restarting from the U.S. early. The Princess Cruises vessel will now resume operations from Los Angeles on June 25, 2022, with cruises to Mexico, Hawaii and the California Coast.

Photo Credit: Wojciech Wrzesien / Shutterstock

What About Impacted Guests?

Those guests booked on the canceled sailings in Asia and Australia are being offered some options. There are also replacement options available.

The replacements voyages will occur in 2022 and 2023, roughly around the same time but on a different ship. Royal Princess is being offered on a March 7 departure from Sydney to Hong Kong. Grand Princess is being provided for two departures on October 21, 2023, and November 2, 2022.

Majestic Princess is offering roundtrip Sydney replacement sailings departing on December 8, 2022, November 12, 20, and September 24, 2023. Royal Princess is also an option departing on October 20, 2022. There are more options depending on the original cruises, as seen in the chart below:

Sapphire Princess Replacement Voyages

For compensation, option one is where the cruise line will move guests to an equivalent cruise with the cruise fare being protected, along with any incentives and promotions.

The second option allows guests to choose a bonus future cruise credit (FCC) of 100% plus a non-refundable FCC equal to 10% of the cruise fare paid. Guests can use the credit on any voyage booked by December 31, 2022, and sailing by April 30, 2023. As expected, any port fees and taxes, Ezair, or hotel packages booked through the cruise line will be refunded.

The third option is a full refund of the amount paid for the cruise, and must be requested using an online form by March 9, 2022. This option is really if a guest no longer wants to sail with Princess Cruises.

For guests who have booked through a tour operator, the cruise line is saying that they must contact the agent as other details and policies may apply. It’s always important to check any documentation and read through the terms and conditions before making any choice.

This news comes after Princess Cruises recently canceled Japan departures for the Diamond Princess through June 9, 2022. So far, eight ships in the fleet have returned to service, including Majestic Princess and Grand Princess, both based out of Los Angeles.