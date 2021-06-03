Princess Cruises Cancels Remaining Canada New England Sailings

Princess Cruises has announced the cancellation of all remaining Canada New England cruises in 2021. It comes as Canada remains closed to passenger vessels with the interim order extended into February 2022. The cancellations impact those booked on the Caribbean Princess cruise ship.

Princess Cruises Cancellations

We’ve had a lot of good news recently on the situation with cruises in the US as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is finally starting to move forward and make it easier for operations to restart this summer. However, the situation in Canada has remained the same, and there is no hint that cruises can resume any time soon.

With the Canadian transport Ministry’s ongoing interim order that blocks cruise ships until February 28, 2022, Princess Cruises has no choice but to cancel its Canada and New England sailings out of New York for the remainder of the year.

Find below the list of impacted cruises on Caribbean Princess and the replacement sailings that will take place on Enchanted Princess in 2022:

The cruise line is offering impacted guests a number of options. The first option allows the booking to be transferred to Enchanted Princess in 2022, keeping the same cruise fare and promotions.

Option two offers a future cruise credit that can be used on any voyage booked by or sailing by December 31, 2022. The third option allows guests to request a full refund if they no longer want to cruise in the future. This can be done using an online form by July 15, 2021.

With President Biden recently singing the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, Princess Cruises will still save what remains of the 2021 Alaska season. The new act enables cruise ships to sail to the region without calling in Canada, which would usually be the case under the Passenger Vessel Services Act.

Also Read: Carnival Cruise Brands to Restart Sailings to Alaska

However, the situation is still very fluid, and the CDC has said that if Florida’s lawsuit against them is successful, then the Alaska season could be canceled. This is due to the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act only being temporarily allowed under the CDC’s Conditional sailing order.

For now, Princess Cruises still aims to sail out of Seattle, Washington with Majestic Princess from July 25, 2021.