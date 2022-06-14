Princess Cruises Cancels Multiple Sailings for Two Ships

It’s another cancellation day for select guests booked with Princess Cruises as the cruise line has canceled sailings for Regal Princess in the Baltic and Royal Princess in Asia. The cruise line is providing compensation options and details.

Princess Cruise Cancellations

The Carnival-owned cruise line is informing guests of cancellations that impact two ships. Princess Cruises has canceled the Baltic season for Regal Princess from April 9, 2023, through September 3, 2023. Royal Princess cruises in Asia are also no longer taking place from September 5, 2023, through October 10, 2023.

Regal Princess

The Princess cruise ship was scheduled to begin her season in the Baltic out of Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 24 after repositioning from Fort Lauderdale in Florida on April 9. However, the cruise line has now decided to cancel Regal Princess’ season through September 5, 2023, until the vessel begins sailings from New York.

Photo Credit: Solarisys / Shutterstock.com

Princess Cruises said, “In light of the ongoing war in Ukraine, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Regal Princess’ 2023 Baltic Program out of Copenhagen.”

In total, 18 itineraries are canceled, including those that can be combined into longer sailings. These cover the transatlantic voyage from the U.S. to Denmark, Baltic sailings, and return transatlantic voyage from Europe. It’s not yet known where the ship will be deployed instead, but it is likely to remain based in the U.S.

Princess Cruises is offering compensation options to impacted Regal Princess guests. Option one is a 100% Future Cruise Credit (FCC), which can be used on a future cruise that departs by December 31, 2024.

The second option is a full refund of the cruise fare paid, but this must be requested using an online form by July 15, 2022, or guests will automatically get the FCC option.

No matter what option guests choose, the cruise line is also extending a special offer to receive 10% off any cruise up to 15 days long. This will have to be selected by the end of 2023 and is tied to the guest’s Captain’s Circle Number.

Royal Princess

When it comes to Royal Princess, the cancellations impact multiple sailings. There are six sailings canceled, including those that are combinable. The cruises include departures out of Hong Kong, Brisbane and Sydney.

Photo Credit: Studio Barcelona / Shutterstock.com

Princess Cruises said that the Royal Princess cancellations were due to recent deployment changes. The line did not go into further detail. So, the cruises impacted are from September 5, 2023, through October 10, 2023.

Just as sister ship Regal Princess, Royal Princess guests will have two options to choose from. The first option will be a 100% Future Cruise Credit that must be used on a cruise that departs by December 31, 2024.

The second option will be a full refund of the cruise fare amount, and this must be requested using an online form by July 15, 2022. Guests will automatically receive the FCC if the refund option is not chosen. Just like her sister ship, there will also be a 10% discount for a future voyage sailing through December 31, 2023.

Many Changes by Princess Cruises

The cancellations for the two vessels come during a busy time for Princess Cruises, which is still gradually bringing its fleet fully back to service. The final ship in the fleet to resume guest operations will be Sapphire Princess out of Los Angeles on September 24, 2022.

The cruise line has also recently changed its protocols in Alaska. Guests on northbound and southbound Alaska voyages between Whittier and Vancouver have to wear a face mask at all times when indoors.

Princess cruisetours are also undergoing some changes, with the cruise line implementing a new pre-tour testing requirement, which is in addition to the pre-cruise test for that vacation segment.

The famous Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge, which is used as part of cruisetour, is going to be closed from June 17 due to staffing issues, something which has proved to be an ongoing issue across the entire travel industry.