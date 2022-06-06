Princess Cruises Brings Back Strict Requirement For One Ship

Princess Cruises informs guests on the current Island Princess sailing that it has brought back a significant policy to keep guests and crew protected from growing COVID cases onboard. The cruise line has implemented a mandatory face mask requirement “out of an abundance of caution.”

Island Princess Face Mask Requirement

Due to a growing number of COVID cases among the passengers and crew on board the Island Princess cruise ship, Princess Cruises has implemented a mandatory face mask policy.

The cruise line confirmed that those who are positive are asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic. They are all isolated, including any close contacts onboard.

The cruise line informed guests of the policy change in a letter sent on June 5: “We recently identified some positive COVID-19 cases among our guests and teammates. they are all asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic and they and their close contacts have been isolated and quarantined and are being monitored and cared for by our shipboard Medical team.”

Photo Credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock

During the current May 26 voyage, everyone on board must wear a face mask indoors at all times except during eating or drinking or in the stateroom. Guests must also wear a mask outdoors when in large gatherings or when physical distancing can’t be maintained.

The letter continues to say, “Out of an abundance of caution, we will now be requiring guests to wear face masks while indoors at all times, except when eating or drinking or in their own staterooms.”

Princess Cruises also recommends wearing a mask when in port, but this is not a requirement and depends on local protocols. Guests are provided a complimentary KN95 mask and are asked to replace it every 3-4 days.

Princess Cruises Mask Policy on Other Ships

It is important to know the updated mask policy is only for the Island Princess. The policy is much more relaxed when it comes to other Princess cruise ships. Masks are only recommended throughout each vessel but could still be required for certain venues and situations.

Princess Cruises Mask Policy

However, in recent weeks for sailings in Alaska, the mask policy was changed to “in an abundance of caution masks are required at all indoor locations on northbound and southbound Alaska voyages between Whittier and Vancouver until further notice. Masks will be provided to guests if needed.”

What is the Current Voyage?

The hope is to reduce the spread on board, especially as the Island Princess is currently sailing a long 34-night voyage, which is also split into a shorter 18-night itinerary.

Photo Credit: Princess Cruises

The vessel departed Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 26, and the 18-night itinerary will end in Southampton on June 13. The much longer 34-night itinerary will end in Southampton on June 29 and includes some significant destinations in Iceland, Norway, Canada, Ireland and the UK.

Island Princess resumed operations for the first time since the industry-wide suspension in March 2020 out of Fort Lauderdale on April 27, 2022. The Coral-class vessel has been spending its initial sailings between Fort Lauderdale and Los Angeles via the Panama Canal.

Princess Cruises has not revealed how many passengers are on the current voyage, but the ship has a capacity of 1,974 at double occupancy and 890 international crew members. The vessel has a gross tonnage of over 91,600.