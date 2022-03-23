Princess Cruises Bring Popular TV Game Show to Discovery Princess

One of the most popular gameshows on TV right now, Deal Or No Deal, will be making its appearance onboard the newest Princess Cruise ship Discovery Princess from March 27 when the vessel sails from Los Angeles. The gameshow will also be available onboard Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, and Sky Princess, with plans to roll out across the fleet.

Deal Or No Deal is a high-energy, suspenseful game show where guests can win cash prizes up to $1000 and even a free cruise.

Deal Or No Deal Comes To Discovery Princess

From March 27 onwards, Princess Cruises will be hosting the popular TV game show onboard Discovery Princess. The cruise line is working in partnership with TimePlay, an award-winning entertainment company.

Deal or No Deal will take place on the Princess Theater stage of the new Discovery Princess during every voyage. This exhilarating experience offers contestants the chance to play and deal for cash or free cruises in a suspenseful contest of nerves and raw intuition.

Guests can play along by buying in for $25-$50, or they could end up on the stage as one of two contestants selected randomly from the crowd. Prizes include cash prizes up to $1000 or even a free cruise onboard one of the Princess cruise ships.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

“We are delighted to be working with the Princess team to offer this popular game show as a new, interactive experience on board the amazing Discovery Princess,” said Aaron Silverberg, head of destination gaming for TimePlay.

Princess Cruises plans to bring the popular game show to the entire fleet in the coming period, with Discovery Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, and Sky Princess being the first ships to start with the exciting new offering.

The first cruise that Deal Or No Deal will be played on will also be the maiden voyage for Discovery Princess. During the 7-day roundtrip cruise from Long Beach, California, the ship will call in Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan, and Puerto Vallarta. Discovery Princess will Arrive back in LA on April 3.

Discovery Princess

The newest Princess Cruises ship is the sixth and final Royal-class cruise ship built specifically for Princess cruises, offering everything that guests have become used to onboard her sister ships, Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess, and Royal Princess.

Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises

The 3660-passenger, 143,700 gross tons, Discovery Princess, is the ultimate reflection of the state-of-the-art technologies Princess Cruises has started to incorporate with its Royal Class of ships. There is a whole range of new experiences, dining options, Broadway-style shows, and some of the biggest balconies at sea in the Sky Suites.

The Royal-Class ships are also equipped with the new Princess MedallionClass Experience. Onboard, guests get the Medallion, a wearable device that facilitates everything from contactless boarding to finding loved ones anywhere on the ship and a host of other services such as having whatever they need, delivered to them anywhere on board.

With MedallionNet, which Princess claims is the best WiFi at sea, guests can also share their favorite cruise moments, stay connected with friends and family back home, work remotely from anywhere on the ship, post content, and stream movies and shows.

From March 27 – April 24, 2022, the Discovery Princess will sail on a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from the Port of Los Angeles. After that, she will sail to Alaska for a season of seven-day cruises from Seattle, making her the newest ship to sail this region.