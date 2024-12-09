Princess Cruises’ Bookings Skyrocketed Through Major Period

It looks like Princess Cruises served up deals so enticing that would-be passengers scarfed them up like Thanksgiving leftovers, breaking booking records in the process.

The cruise line reported a surge in bookings during the Black Friday to Cyber Monday sales period, November 30 through December 2, 2024, that was 32 percent greater than the same period in 2023.

Cyber Monday alone saw a 136 percent jump in bookings compared to last year.

“The overwhelming response from our guests and worldwide strength of our brand reflects the growing enthusiasm for cruise travel and the unparalleled experiences Princess Cruises delivers,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises.

He continued, “With the strong demand in this period for both 2025 and 2026 voyages, it’s clear our guests are planning further ahead than ever before to secure their dream vacations at sea.”

The Black Friday through Cyber Monday sales period saw demand evenly distributed across the cruise line’s popular destinations, with the most interest in new and expanded itineraries in regions like Alaska, Europe, and the Caribbean.

According to Princess Cruises, bookings for 2026 itineraries were the strongest, rising 66 percent compared to bookings for 2025 voyages.

The company also noted a spike in bookings for longer itineraries and exotic destinations, signaling a shift in guest preferences toward unique and far-reaching experiences.

The cruise line also suggested its recent fleet enhancements have contributed to the growing interest.

“As we look ahead to 2025 and beyond, we are thrilled to see such strong demand across all our offerings,” added Antorcha.

Exciting Horizons

While the holiday deals grabbed attention, it’s Princess Cruises’ new lineups for 2025 and 2026 that truly had passengers gobbling up bookings.

For example, in the winter 2025-26 season, the cruise line will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico, as a homeport for the first time in over a decade.

Here, the 3,100-passenger Grand Princess, at 107,517 gross tons, will operate two alternating 7-day Southern Caribbean itineraries to destinations like Tortola, St. Kitts, Grenada, St. Thomas, and Antigua between October 2025 and March 2026.

In 2026, the cruise line will also mark its return to Japan, with the 115,875-gross-ton Diamond Princess offering 50 departures spanning February to November.

Star Princess Cruise Ship

These itineraries on the 2,670-passenger ship will visit all four of Japan’s major islands – Honshu, Hokkaido, Kyushu, and Shikoku – and showcase festivals like the Kumano Fireworks Festival and the nation’s celebrated cherry blossoms.

Guests are also eager to experience Princess’ newest addition, the 4,300-passenger Star Princess, set to debut in September 2025.

The 175,500-gross-ton vessel, under construction at Fincantieri Shipyard in Italy, is expanding venues and onboard experiences, bringing the fleet’s largest theater at sea, Princess Arena, along with a new three-deck Horizons Dining Room.

Guests will also enjoy The Dome, a transformative top-deck space inspired by Santorini that transitions from a relaxing daytime retreat into an entertainment hub at night, all beneath a glass-enclosed roof to make the space accessible during all seasons and weather.

Read Also: Who Owns Princess Cruises? Behind the Company

The vessel will embark on her inaugural voyage to the Mediterranean in 2025 before transitioning to a series of sailings that highlight the Caribbean.

By 2026, the ship will join the Alaska and West Coast cruise season, offering itineraries that include a 7-day Pacific Wine Country voyage from Vancouver and a 7-day Mexican Riviera sailing from Los Angeles.