Princess Cruises Appoints Two Captains for Second Sphere Class Ship

Two veteran captains are poised to take the helm of Princess Cruises’ newest Sphere Class ship when she takes to the sea in summer 2025.

Star Princess will be under the command of Captain Gennaro Arma for its inaugural voyage on August 4, 2025, Princess Cruises announced this week. Commodore Nick Nash will take over captain duties when Arma is on leave.

Captain and Commodore to Helm New Star Princess Ship

Arma is currently overseeing the construction of both sister ships, Sun Princess and Star Princess, in Monfalcone, Italy. The keel-laying ceremony for Star Princess was marked on December 11. Princess Cruises announced the captains’ appointments during the celebration at Fincantieri Shipyard.

“It is my privilege to introduce and congratulate the masters of the stunning new Star Princess,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Captain Arma and Commodore Nash have remarkable histories with Princess, and will provide great experience and excellent leadership on our newest vessel.”

Captain Arma began his career with Princess Cruises in 1998 as a cadet and was awarded his first command in 2015 as captain of Sea Princess. He most recently commanded Discovery Princess.

He has been honored with the recognition of Commander of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic and selected among the 20 most influential Italian characters of the year by Vanity Fair. Arma was born in Sorrento, Italy, where he lives today with his wife and son.

Commodore Nick Nash

Commodore Nash is a 33-year veteran of Princess Cruises and currently serves as captain of Enchanted Princess. He has served as captain for many of Princess Cruises’ ships and was recently awarded the United Kingdom’s Merchant Navy Medal for meritorious service. He is a Chartered Master Mariner, a Fellow of The Nautical Institute, The Royal Institute of Navigation, and The Royal Geographical Society.

Construction of Sister Ships Continues in Italy

When completed in 2025, Star Princess will join Sun Princess as the largest ships built by the cruise line, each able to carry up to 4,300 passengers. In a nod toward sustainability, both ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), a cleaner marine fuel than current fleets.

Construction of Star Princess reached a milestone on December 11 with the laying of the keel, which provides the foundation for the vessel. Lowered into position in the drydocks with the aid of computers, the keel weighs 500 tons. The captain announcements were made at the ceremony, which also included a blessing for the ship and the welding of a Princess Cruises medallion into the vessel.

Star Princess Keel Laying Ceremony

Star Princess will be the third ship to use that name in the Princess Cruises line. Star Princess is on schedule to sail a 9-day inaugural voyage on Aug. 4, 2025, through Italy and Greece with stops at Corfu, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini, and Naples. The ship’s 2025 itineraries are on sale now.

For the 2025-26 season, Star Princess will move to Florida to join Sun Princess at Port Everglades for 7-day Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

Sphere Class Ships Will Offer New Amenities

Star Princess and Sun Princess are Sphere Class ships, both offering a two-story Lotus Spa, entertainment by Cirque Éloize, an adults-only retreat called The Sanctuary and a variety of new restaurant and bar concepts.

Star Princess Cruise Ship (Render Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Other amenities include The Dome, a multi-deck glass structure said to be inspired by the terraces of Santorini. During the day, The Dome houses an indoor/outdoor swimming pool. When the sun sets, the venue is transformed into an entertainment hub for live music and other performances.

Other features of the Sphere Class ships include the Princess Theater, an in-the-round performance hall with LCD panels, and a 3-story dining room with sweeping views of the surrounding waters.

Sun Princess will debut first, sailing in February 2024 with a Mediterranean and European cruise season before moving to Florida.